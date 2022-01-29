WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns' message to Vince McMahon, Becky Lynch calls WWE star 'A**hole',  Weird reason why Kurt Angle took a humiliating loss

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we take a look at some of the biggest news of the day. In this edition, we'll check out some interesting news on top superstars such as Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and more.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared a story explaining why he took a humiliating loss at the hands of 16-time World Champion John Cena. Speaking of Hall of Famers, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke about NWO's early days in WCW and how Hulk Hogan made babies cry.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a message to Vince McMahon and also spoke about his friendship with Jon Moxley while Becky Lynch took shots at a current star. So without further ado, check out the top five news stories for the day. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on his friendship with Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were very close during their time together in WWE. They made their debut on the main roster together alongside Seth Rollins as part of The Shield.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Multiple world championships.

Main events around the world.

Money made. Families grown.

Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. 7 years ago. 3 hungry dudes ready to take over the world debuted in @WWE Multiple world championships.Main events around the world.Money made. Families grown.Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. #TheShield 7 years ago. 3 hungry dudes ready to take over the world debuted in @WWE.Multiple world championships.Main events around the world. Money made. Families grown. Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. #TheShield

In a recent interview with SI Media Podcast, The Head of The Table commented on his friendship with Moxley.

“Mox was actually, I mean, he’ll probably actually tell you too, me and him were like, super tight. Within the Shield and maybe even a little bit closer,'' Roman Reigns said. ''They may have been like, super bonded through wrestling and what they have done in FCW, and prior to WWE. But when it comes to just like, whether we were wrestlers or not, me and Mox, we’re friends you know what I mean? Like we’re the kind that can just hang out and have a beer. Well, I guess not anymore.”

Reigns is currently set to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, while Moxley recently returned from a rehabilitation program last week. He defeated Ethan Page in his comeback match on AEW Rampage.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer DDP recalls early days of NWO

WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped ship to WCW and steamrolled through the entire roster. They were joined by the legendary Hulk Hogan at the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996 and formed the New World Order, which sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, DDP joined Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss the early days of NWO and recalled how people complained to TBS about Hulk Hogan making their babies cry.

"It was just right time, right place, right group. The two coolest guys ever at the top, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and Hulk flipping, the floodgates at TBS of parents calling in p**sed off that Hulk Hogan made their babies cry. It was nothing like it, man. I was aboard that whole ride. The greatest thing for me is when Scott and Kev came in, they just started killing people."

WWE @WWE Hulk Hogan attacked Randy Savage after he is revealed as @SCOTTHALLNWO and @RealKevinNash 's surprise partner at Bash at the Beach 1996! Hulk Hogan attacked Randy Savage after he is revealed as @SCOTTHALLNWO and @RealKevinNash's surprise partner at Bash at the Beach 1996! https://t.co/1OS2cDsM1J

The NWO changed the landscape of the Monday Night Wars and turned the tide towards WCW as WCW Nitro went on to beat WWF RAW in ratings for 83 straight weeks.

#3 Kurt Angle recalls Elimination Chamber match with then-WWE Champion John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently recalled a story regarding New Year's Revolution 2006, where he took part in an Elimination Chamber match for John Cena's WWE Championship.

Angle revealed that since Cena was slated to win, none of the other competitors wanted to spend a long time in the chamber and wanted to be eliminated early. So they decided who gets eliminated first in a unique way.

"No, we didn't know at that particular time (about Batista's injury). And that's not the reason I got eliminated early. The reason I got eliminated early was because I won paper, rock, and scissors (laughs). We had a competition because John Cena was the champion; he was going to retain the title at Elimination Chamber. So the other five of us decided everyone wanted to get eliminated early. They didn't want to last the whole match because they weren't going to win. And I won paper, rock, scissors, so I got eliminated first. That doesn't happen very often, but we did it that night," Kurt Angle said.

Apart from Angle and Cena, the match featured Carlito, Chris Masters, Shawn Michaels, and Kane. Following the match, Edge cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

#2 Becky Lynch calls WWE star 'A**hole'

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch used the word "a**hole" to describe the current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a game of word association.

Lynch is set to be on the next episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast. Ahead of the episode, WWE aired a clip on their YouTube channel where Big Time Becks played a game of word association.

Apart from Flair, Lynch was asked about some of the current top stars and WWE Hall of Famers as well. She used the words "Boss" for Sasha Banks, "Brat" for Bayley and "Spooky" for Alexa Bliss. She termed Liv Morgan an "up-and-comer" and Bianca Belair as the "Future." She called The Bella Twins "Ground-breakers," Lita a "Friend" and Trish Stratus a "Legend."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



youtu.be/KJrhsGWIayw Fifteen years in the making…and this Saturday, I end it. Enjoy your Big Time Moment @DoudropWWE Fifteen years in the making…and this Saturday, I end it. Enjoy your Big Time Moment @DoudropWWE youtu.be/KJrhsGWIayw

The Man and The Queen last battled each other in a stellar bout at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last year where the former picked up the win. She is currently set to defend her title against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

#1 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants Vince McMahon to acknowledge him

Roman Reigns recently surpassed Brock Lesnar to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. During his stellar title run, he defeated some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and many more.

In a recent interview with SI Media Podcast, he was asked what his response would be if Vince McMahon asked him to drop the title. The Tribal Chief addressed the hypothetical situation as follows:

"It's hard to just speculate on that. I would have to be in that situation to truly know where I was. I would have to be able to see all the different variables and be able to see the chain reaction and how it would affect everything. That's such a tricky question, I wouldn't know how to like, honestly explain what my mindset would be. I am the man, yeah! He better listen, you know what I am saying. [laughs] He better acknowledge me, you know like who else is there, right?"

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

Reigns is set to defend his title at the Royal Rumble premium live event against Seth Rollins. The Head of the Table might be in for his toughest challenge yet as he hasn't won a world title match featuring The Visionary of Drip.

Edited by Brandon Nell