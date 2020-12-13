In this edition of the news roundup, we take a look at some backstage news regarding Roman Reigns and how WWE may not have concrete WrestleMania plans for the Tribal Chief. We also look at possible plans for The Rock and when he could possibly return to WWE.

Apart from our top two stories, we also take a look at Goldberg calling out Roman Reigns, an update on Otis being sent back to the WWE Performance Center and a lot more.

Roman Reigns’ backstage status for WWE WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns

With a few months to go until WrestleMania in April, it looks like WWE still don’t have concrete plans for an opponent for Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

This was revealed by Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said the situation was “mind-boggling” given how WWE have been known in the past to have their big WrestleMania plans in place by this time of year:

"Regarding the direction of Roman Reigns for WrestleMania, as of right now, in December, there is no name on the books, which some note is mind-boggling since in the past much of the Mania card would be done and all booking on television and PPV would be based on leading to that direction. Sometimes there would be a change, but usually the top stuff has a direction. That's the key when PPV revenue doesn't ebb and flow by millions of dollars in either direction based on having the right formula for Mania, the pressure for a direction isn't there and stuff feels thrown together as opposed to stories with a natural climax."

There was talk of a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. However, it looks like there’s a chance that match can’t take place until 2022. More on that later.