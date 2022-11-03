WWE News Roundup: SmackDown superstar comments on his unexpected release, 37-year-old has refused to make a return despite Triple H in charge, Big first-time-ever match?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at news involving top names like Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Matt Cardona.

Kevin Owens has not been seen on TV for the past few weeks. The Prizefighter isn't being used because the original plans for him and Sami Zayn have been put on hold, per reports. However, the former Universal Champion wants a first-time-ever match against Rey Mysterio when he returns.

#3. Kevin Owens wants a match against Rey Mysterio

Speaking to The Happy Hour, Kevin Owens stated that he would love to face former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. He pointed out that while the two men have faced each other in multi-man tag team matches, they have never faced one another one-on-one.

"We've had a multi-man match here and there. We've teamed together, but we never had a singles match," Kevin Owens said. "I really can't imagine anybody right now that I'd love to wrestle other than Rey," said Owens

While Owens is technically a RAW superstar while Mysterio is on SmackDown, WWE has been much more liberal, with superstars alternating between brands than they were earlier. Mysterio was on RAW as well but opted to move to SmackDown to get away from his son Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

#2. Matt Cardona is not interested in returning anytime soon

Former NWA World Champion Matt Cardona hinted on Twitter that he isn't looking to return to WWE despite a regime change. Cardona, who went by the name Zack Ryder in Stamford-based company, was released in 2020. Since being let go, he has worked for promotions like NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and GCW.

Cardona has been successful in all the companies, even winning the prestigious NWA and GCW Heavyweight Championships. While he has finally broken out as a top star on the independent circuit, Ryder was never seen as a big star under Vince McMahon. However, he did win the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his run.

#1. Karrion Kross comments on his WWE release

SmackDown superstar Karrion Kross was released by WWE in November 2021 along with his wife, Scarlett. He had an unimpressive run on the main roster before he was let go due to budget cuts.

Kross made his return to the company when Triple H took over. Speaking to The Sun, here is what he said about his release:

"I got a phone call one day and they basically just said that there were budget cuts. Scarlett and I got the same call. Her and I are very solution-based thinkers. We don't spend a lot of time grieving about stuff, we like to move forward with things.''

He added that while they were both disappointed by their release, they saw a silver lining in their release. He said that they did not feel creatively and artistically satisfied when they worked for WWE and saw their release as an opportunity to do something new.

