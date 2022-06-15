WWE News Roundup: Star confirms getting released by the company, Potential update regarding former world champion's future, Sasha Banks' unique new look

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we take a look at the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will explore some interesting stories revolving around top names like Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended by the company a few weeks back after failing to comply with creative plans. The two walked out during an episode of RAW despite being advertised for the main event.

The two women have been active on social media since their suspension, and we kick off the roundup with Banks' new look.

#3. Sasha Banks sports a new look after suspension

Sasha Banks has always had colourful hair in WWE. She has sported either red, blue or maroon shades during her career. However, in her most recent photograph, The Boss was seen with brown hair. Is it a look that signifies her stepping away from the company?

Banks sported a similar look during her early days in NXT before she'd taken up the Boss persona. Per reports, the two women are currently suspended without pay and their contracts are likely frozen. This means that unless she gets released by WWE, she cannot work for any other promotion.

#2. Big E provides an update on his injury and future

We’re getting closer and closer Big E shared a video of him getting rid of his neck brace.We’re getting closer and closer Big E shared a video of him getting rid of his neck brace.We’re getting closer and closer 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/4GdhxLQAau

On the March 11th edition of SmackDown, Big E suffered a severe neck injury when he took a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been out of action ever since.

He has had treatment and was wearing a neck brace. In an update on Twitch in May, he said that his injury wasn't healing well.

However, this time he has shared a positive update. Big E posted a story on social media showing him throwing his neck brace in the trash can. This comes as great news to his fans as it means that he is inching closer to his eventual return to the company.

#1. Troy Donovan confirms getting released by WWE

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

NXT 2.0 superstar Troy 'Two Dimes' Donavan was reportedly released by the company. This was not due to budget cuts but because of a policy issue. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that he was let go on Sunday. The upstart broke his silence and confirmed his release on Twitter:

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

Donavan was part of Tony D'Angelo's stable in NXT 2.0. He made his debut in April this year. It is believed that he might be brought back by the company next year. We will have to wait and see how the situation develops.

