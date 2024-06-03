WWE News Roundup: Star gets kicked out of arena after being seemingly released, Rare public appearance from Brock Lesnar, Goldberg on his son

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup. Today we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, among others.

Also, a star who was seemingly released from the company showed up at a recent event where he was kicked out of the venue. So without wasting any time, let's check it out and more:

#1. WWE RAW preview

Several matches have been announced for this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. While Damian Priest will take on Rey Mysterio in a single match, the Authors of Pain will continue their dominance as they take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Sheamus will also be in action against Ludwig Kaiser, while Liv Morgan will address her actions from last week where she kissed Dominik Mysterio to end the show.

#2. Brock Lesnar makes a rare public appearance

Brock Lesnar has rarely been seen in public during his hiatus from WWE. The Beast Incarnate was recently seen at his son's hockey game where he was sporting a new look.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in action at SummerSlam last year where he put over Cody Rhodes. The former Universal Champion looked set to return at Royal Rumble but plans changed after he was seemingly referenced in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

#3. Goldberg comments on his son's achievement

Goldberg was a freak of a nature athlete during his prime and it seems like his son Cage shares the same genes. The Hall of Famer recently revealed that Gage entered a swimming challenge where he competed against Navy Seals.

Gage has made multiple appearances on WWE programming, including SummerSlam 2021 where he was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

#4. Star who was seemingly released showed up at a recent event

NXT star Brooks Jensen was seemingly released from the global juggernaut as he posted his email, noting that he's open for booking. Despite the recent developments, the 22-year-old showed up at the NXT live event this Friday where he took a shot at Shawn Michaels. Jensen was then kicked out of the arena by security.

Jensen was last seen in action in March when he lost to current NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. There is a possibility that his release is just a 'work,' and he could soon make a return to TV programming.

