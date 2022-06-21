WWE News Roundup - Superstar against in-ring return due to fear of getting hurt, The Rock has cut ties with a major name, Vince McMahon's out-of-court settlement

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the top stories from in and around the world of professional wrestling.

A former Divas Champion recently expressed her reluctance to get back into the ring due to the possibility of a severe injury. The Rock also returned to the roundup section this week as a famous personality provided an update on his relationship with The Great One.

The latest WWE News Roundup also features details of Vince McMahon's out-of-court settlement over a recent lawsuit. On that note, let's take a look at the day's trending stories.

#3. Maryse opens up on a possible WWE in-ring return

Maryse made her WWE TV return on RAW a couple of weeks ago for the "Premiere Party" of Miz TV.

While speaking during an appearance on CBS affiliate KOIN 6, the two-time Divas Champion explained why she couldn't make any commitments regarding wrestling again.

While she has returned sporadically for a handful of matches, Maryse admitted that she feared getting hurt and was against the idea of competing in the ring.

The 39-year-old star has a lot of responsibilities outside wrestling as she is the mother of two adorable children. Maryse loves the business but was apprehensive about entering the squared circle again, as she stated below:

"I always say I don't wanna be back because I don't wanna get hurt because I have children, and it's hard to commit to this. This is an extreme sport. It's hard to commit to that, and you gotta go full-on if you're going, so I love it, but it's almost like it's — it's not sad in a way. I'm just trying to pull myself out," said Maryse. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Maryse last wrestled alongside her husband, The Miz, at Royal Rumble 2022, where she was on the losing end of a mixed tag team match against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

#2. Former WWE Champion The Rock wanted nothing to do with Logan Paul after past controversy

Logan Paul appeared on the True Geordie Podcast and shared a never-before-heard story about his broken friendship with The Rock.

The social media personality got into trouble in 2017 after he uploaded a video of his visit to Japan's Aokigahara forest, also known as the "suicide forest." Logan Paul received a lot of backlash from the online community as he lost the support of several prominent personalities for his careless actions.

The Rock was one of the people who didn't want to associate himself with Paul and asked the YouTuber to remove all the videos and photos of them together. Logan revealed that he was heartbroken as he always saw the WWE Legend as his hero:

"After Japan happened... I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne Johnson. She's like, 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you've done with him. Maybe in the future, it can be reconciled, but for now, he doesn't want anything to do with you.' Which I also understood," explained Logan Paul. "I made a grotesque error. He has had things happen in his life where that incident has affected him in a personal way... My hero wanted nothing to do with me." (H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Wrestling fans are quite familiar with Logan Paul owing to his impressive performance at WrestleMania 38. The 27-year-old star picked up a win on his in-ring debut and received plaudits for his work as a wrestling performer. The Miz attacked Logan Paul after the match, leaving the door open for a return down the line.

#3. WWE's Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck reach a settlement over XFL lawsuit

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck settled out of court today, weeks before going to trial. Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck settled out of court today, weeks before going to trial.

As confirmed by Sports Business Journal, Vince McMahon has resolved this legal dispute with former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck.

Luck wanted $24 million in compensation after he was fired in 2020, shortly before the XFL was shut down and its parent company, Alpha Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy.

Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for wrongful termination and demanded to be paid the salary he was supposed to receive as part of his five-year contract. McMahon and Luck were seemingly headed for a trial in July until their out-of-court settlement.

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston received a confirmation on the update from one of Luck's attorneys, as he reported below:

"One of Luck's attorneys confirmed to me the XFL lawsuit has been settled. "The parties have amicably resolved this matter and wish each other well in future endeavors," tweeted Thurston.

Vince McMahon recently stepped back as WWE's CEO and Chairman after the company's Board of Directors launched an investigation into misconduct allegations. The 76-year-old will surely be glad that he now has one less legal problem to worry about after wrapping up the XFL lawsuit.

