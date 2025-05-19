WWE News Roundup: Superstar involved in a physical fight outside the company, Congratulations to Kevin Owens, Randy Orton has caused a major issue?

Welcome back to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we cover all the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at topics about Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, among others.

Ad

Also, a major name was involved in a physical altercation outside the company. The story has been making the rounds on social media since the incident occurred. Let's check it out without any further ado:

#1. WWE RAW preview

Things are heating up nicely on Monday Night RAW as we inch closer to Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX and Money in the Bank 2025. WWE has so far advertised the following for tonight’s show:

Ad

Trending

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match AJ Styles and Penta vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Money in the Bank qualifying matches Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller Logan Paul to appear

Aside from the scheduled matches, Logan Paul is also slated to make an appearance on the red brand. The social media megastar will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

#2. Kevin Owens completes 10 years on the main roster

Kevin Owens is one of the biggest names to have come out of the black-and-gold edition of NXT. The Prizefighter took the main roster by storm as he defeated John Cena in his first match. Owens made his main roster debut on May 18, 2015, thus completing 10 years since the iconic call-up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

KO is currently sidelined due to an injury, and there is no fixed time frame for his return. The former Universal Champion has had a very successful 10 years on the main roster and has even headlined WrestleMania on a couple of occasions.

#3. Veteran says Randy Orton has caused a major issue in WWE

Randy Orton is one of the most unpredictable superstars in WWE history and has often shown that he's not opposed to breaking the rules. The Legend Killer has delivered an RKO to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis a couple of times in the last few months. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Orton's actions may cause a problem, as they have made Aldis look weak.

Ad

"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they are going to do anything with that? So now you got a GM, whatever his title is, who has no b***s, because he took three cutters and he's not going to do anything?" Russo said on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orton put his hands on multiple officials during his match against John Cena at Backlash. It will be interesting to see the consequences of his actions.

#4. Natalya involved in a physical altercation outside WWE

Natalya has not been seen much on WWE TV in the last several months, with her last match coming in April. However, she has wrestled for different promotions outside the company, including NWA, where she was recently in action against Kenzie Paige.

Ad

After losing to Paige, Natalya was involved in an altercation with a 'fan' at ringside. The former women's champion slapped a man sitting in the front row and continued to hit him after he went down. It seems like the incident was an angle that could be a part of a bigger storyline.

Expand Tweet

Natalya has not been involved in any notable storylines in the global juggernaut in the last several months. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a return to TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More