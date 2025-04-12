WWE News Roundup: Superstar loses title ahead of WrestleMania 41 in an off-air match, Liv Morgan called out, Cody Rhodes issues an apology

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup, in which we aim to cover all the top and exciting stories making the rounds in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. In today's piece, we will cover topics about Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes, among others.

Also, a title change took place ahead of WrestleMania 41, as a 39-year-old star's 186-day reign came to an end in an off-air match. So, without any further ado, let's begin:

#4. WWE SmackDown Results

The build-up for WrestleMania 41 continued on SmackDown, as Charlotte Flair sneak attacked Tiffany Stratton on multiple occasions. The show also featured a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the new challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, while Cody Rhodes addressed John Cena's upcoming appearance.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match

Rey Fenix def. Berto

Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green via count-out

Tiffany Stratton def. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton & LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga of the new Bloodline

#3. Cody Rhodes issues an apology

WWE recently announced a partnership with Supercell that will see multiple stars from the company become a part of the Clash of Clans game, with Cody Rhodes being one of them.

The American Nightmare has been promoting the game over the last several days. He did the same through a misguided apology post on Instagram.

"I've been informed that I owe some of you an apology. For what? Well, I guess all those villages I raided in Clash of Clans for leveling a Town Hall or 2000, for killing Barbarians, barbarically, allegedly. For all of it, I am sorry. Please accept my apology and this gift of my atonement. [I didn't mean any of it]," he said.

Aside from Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and Kane are also part of Clash of Clans.

#2. Former WWE Superstar calls out Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has come into her own in the last couple of years and has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent members of the WWE's women's division.

The current Women's Tag Team Champion was recently called out by Saraya, who expressed her desire to battle The Judgment Day star. Speaking on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, the English pro wrestler stated:

"Oh my gosh, no, I just wanna come back [to wrestling]. I mentioned Rhea [Ripley] for a second. I saw that Liv, someone in media asked her about me, too, and I'm like, 'Liv, let's go!' I love her, and I think that she's done some wonderful things, and she just gets better and better and better, and you see that she's so comfortable with who she is and what she does. I mean, it's amazing. So, yeah, Liv calls me out. I'm calling her out, too."

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was a part of WWE for over a decade. She recently parted ways with AEW and has noted that she's open to returning to the global juggernaut.

#1. WWE crowns a new champion ahead of SmackDown

While this week's SmackDown was filled with enthralling matches and segments, there was also a title match before the show went on the air. Candice LeRae defended the Women's Speed Championship against Sol Ruca and suffered a loss.

Sol Ruca ended LeRae's 186-day title reign just a few days before WrestleMania 41. The match will air next week on Wednesday, exclusively on X.

