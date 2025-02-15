  • home icon
  • WWE News Roundup: Superstar officially confirms exit from the company, Female star comments on Brock Lesnar, Nikki Bella on her gear

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 15, 2025 16:13 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Nikki Bella! (Images from WWE.com)
Welcome to the February 15 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Nikki Bella, among others.

Also, in one of the top news stories of the last 24 hours, a major name has officially confirmed her release from the company. So without any further ado, let's check it out:

#4. WWE SmackDown results

The build-up for Elimination Chamber continued on the blue brand, as Naomi defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match, and Damian Priest got a win over Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for their respective Chamber matches. We also saw tension rise within the new Bloodline along with a few other enthralling matches.

Here are the complete results from the show:

  • Naomi def. Chelsea Green
  • Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Garza
  • LA Knight def. The Miz
  • Carmelo Hayes def. R-Truth
  • Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax via DQ
  • Damian Priest def. Jacob Fatu & Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match

#3. Nikki Bella comments on her gear

Nikki Bella returned to WWE programming at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion was the number 30 entrant in the gimmick match. She donned her "Fearless Nikki" top, which was slightly different from the usual design.

Bella revealed recently on X that a small monkey between the words "fearless" and "Nikki" was a tribute to her son Matteo.

Nikki has not been seen since her Royal Rumble appearance. However, she has confirmed that she has a lot more in store for fans.

#2. Female star confesses Brock Lesnar broke her heart

Brock Lesnar is one of the dominating superstars to have entered the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate has achieved a lot in his WWE career, including being the one to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in 2014.

Female star Roxanne Perez recently revealed during an appearance on No-Contest Wrestling that the shocking moment broke her heart.

"Honestly, I think when Brock Lesnar broke the Undertaker's streak. That just broke my heart, you know. Just watching it happen in real time, I was like, 'There's no way. That was supposed to go on forever and ever and ever.' Yeah, that was very sad, honestly!" she said.
#1. Sonya Deville confirms her WWE exit

WWE recently released numerous superstars, including Akam, Rezar, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, and more. The company also opted to not renew the contract of Sonya Deville. The former Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed her departure with her latest post on Instagram.

Sonya Deville was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade. She started with Tough Enough and won one title during her time with the company.

