WWE News Roundup: Superstar has officially been released by the company, Roman Reigns could face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar's future

The Rock recently returned to WWE on SmackDown and went face-to-face with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. This has led to speculation that the two men will face each other at WrestleMania 40. The match could be officially announced at the WrestleMania Kickoff, however, there is a chance Cody Rhodes might face The Tribal Chief according to a wrestling veteran.

1) Eric Bischoff comments on Brock Lesnar's potential future

Eric Bischoff recently gave his opinion on Brock Lesnar's future on the 83 Weeks podcast. Lesnar's name surfaced during reports of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Lesnar was removed from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and it appears that he won't be returning to the ring anytime soon. Bischoff predicted that The Beast Incarnate has no interest in wrestling and would rather focus on working on his farm.

''If you're physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not, if you're smart, you'll do it. Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career," Eric Bischoff said.

Brock Lesnar has been removed from WWE 2K24's 40 Years of WrestleMania cover, which has been updated to include John Cena instead. This has made it clear that the new TKO regime doesn't want anything to do with The Beast Incarnate.

2) Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns could still happen at WrestleMania 40

According to veteran journalist Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there's a possibility that The Great One might face Roman Reigns on the first night of WrestleMania. The Hollywood icon could also interfere in the match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two, after being screwed by Solo Sikoa, and potentially help The American Nightmare win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The perfect scenario would be [The] Rock vs. Roman on the first night, [The] Rock gets screwed by Solo, The Bloodline, and all these guys. And then the second night, they go to screw Cody [against Roman] like they did last year, and [The] Rock saves and Cody wins. [The] Rock leaves as a babyface, and Cody leaves as the champion," said Meltzer.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble and told Reigns that he wouldn't face him at WrestleMania, giving way to The Rock. However, the decision has not gone down well with the fans who have been clamouring for Rhodes to face Reigns and 'finish his story'.

3) Amari Miller has been released by WWE

Amari Miller, who was a part of WWE for three years, has been released by the company. She is best known for her performances on NXT, where she made her debut in 2021. During her time on the show, Miller competed in several matches against wrestlers such as Mercedes Martinez, Gigi Dolin, and Kay Lee Ray (now Alba Fyre). Following her stint on NXT, Miller was promoted to the main roster. Here is what she had to say about her release.

"Pickup up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and i have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens!''

She expressed her gratitude towards the company and the coaches who helped her in her journey. Miller also thanked the fans who supported her and called out those who did not wish her well.

