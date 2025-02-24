WWE News Roundup: Superstar sends a message after being released, Unfortunate update on Becky Lynch, Maxxine Dupri receives non-PG response

Welcome to the February 24 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at topics around Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri, among others.

Ad

A female star sent a cryptic message after being released from the company a couple of weeks ago. So let's check it out along with the preview of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

#1 WWE RAW preview

The final RAW before Elimination Chamber looks stacked as the show will feature two title matches. We will also see appearances from major names such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

So far, four matches have been announced for tonight's edition of the red show. Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria will put the Women's Intercontinental Title on the line against Dakota Kai.

LWO vs. The New Day is also slated for the show along with a Triple Threat match between Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne.

#2. Becky Lynch shares an unfortunate update on her future

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Becky Lynch's WWE return since the rumors of her re-signing surfaced online. While many expect her to be a part of the pro wrestling fraternity for a long time, The Man recently hinted that she was open to change in the future.

Ad

"I’m not trying to be vague or cagey in any way, but I feel like I have a great mind for wrestling, a great love for it, and it’s always going to be a part of me. It’s in my heart, it’s in my head, and it’s the reason I have my family. So, it’s incredibly important to me—I just don’t know what that looks like in the future. Life has surprised me in wonderful ways recently. You can make all these plans, but sometimes things don’t go the way you intended. In the long run, though, something else works out—something even better than you expected. And honestly, I feel like that’s been the story of my entire career," Becky Lynch said.

Ad

Becky Lynch was last seen in action in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. She went on hiatus after the loss. However, she is reportedly expected to make her return.

#3 Maxxine Dupri receives a non-PG response from WWE star

Maxxine Dupri has been honing her wrestling skills by often competing in non-televised matches. The rising star was recently in action on Main Event, where she took on Zoey Stark. Fans on social media shared their reactions to her ring gear for the match.

Ad

The 27-year-old's gear also caught the attention of her fiance and fellow WWE star Anthony Duke, who quoted a pic of Maxxine with a cheeky remark.

“Gyyaattt da*nnn 😜 we eating good in this household,” wrote Luke.

Check out the comment HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Female star sends a message after being released from WWE

WWE recently released numerous stars, including Giovanni Vinci and Isla Dawn. The latter has been quite active on social media since the news of her release broke out. She recently took to Instagram to send a cryptic message.

"Death is becoming of her," Dawn wrote.

Isla Dawn was part of the global juggernaut for nearly seven years. She started in NXT UK before moving to the United States. She was released from her WWE contract on February 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback