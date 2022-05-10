WWE News Roundup - The Fiend trends during WrestleMania Backlash, Major name willing to return, 4-time Champion could secure dream match with Brock Lesnar

WWE offered another action-paced premium live event as WrestleMania Backlash featured several memorable moments. Interestingly enough, The Fiend was trending during the show, and we kick off the latest WWE News Roundup with details of what led to this fascinating development.

A WWE Hall of Famer also reacted to speculation regarding his return. While he would be happy to appear on TV again, he's not sure Vince McMahon can afford him.

Meanwhile, a top superstar has commented on the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar in a dream match, sounding reasonably confident that it could happen.

Rounding off today's lineup is a prominent AEW star who said that he would love to have Sasha Banks in his faction. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest WWE news!

#4. The Fiend trends on social media during WrestleMania Backlash

Bray Wyatt's scary alter ego, The Fiend, has leapt back into the news after Pat McAfee referenced the character live at WrestleMania Backlash.

A fan was spotted wearing a Fiend mask in the front row when Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair brawled near the barricade during their "I Quit" match.

Pat McAfee quickly caught the moment, saying, "Is that The Fiend in the front row?" While Michael Cole did not respond, fans on social media were amused by The Fiend's name being brought up on WWE TV despite Bray Wyatt having left the company.

As you can see in the tweets below, The Fiend stole most of the spotlight during WrestleMania Backlash.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Pat asking if the Fiend is in the front row, pretty sure Vince was thrilled about that one Pat asking if the Fiend is in the front row, pretty sure Vince was thrilled about that one

Nicholas Pascarello @NicholasPascar5 Did Pat just say “is that the fiend” Did Pat just say “is that the fiend” https://t.co/ZVeE5I8g9m

Bray Wyatt has not returned to professional wrestling since his WWE release in July 2021, as he has focused on ventures outside the business in recent times. However, he could eventually find his way back to the ring, and you can read more on that right here.

#3. Sgt. Slaughter is willing to manage Lacey Evans in WWE

Lacey Evans' new marine gimmick has drawn comparisons to the legendary Sgt. Slaughter. A section of the fanbase has also urged the Hall of Famer to return as her manager.

Sgt. Slaughter reacted to the idea while responding to a fan on Twitter, claiming that Lacey Evans needs his assistance on SmackDown.

The iconic superstar, however, doubted whether Vince McMahon could afford to get him back on WWE programming, as you can view in the tweet below:

"NO "Brainer" She Needs The Sarge, Butt can @VinceMcMahon Afford The YO * star emoji * JOE Sarge!?"

Lacey Evans' new character has received positive reactions from fans and pundits alike, as many feel she could be the female Sgt. Slaughter in WWE. What do you think about the widespread prediction?

#2. Riddle is hopeful of facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The Original Bro has been campaigning for a match against Brock Lesnar since before his WWE arrival and believes he's finally getting closer to securing the dream clash.

The RAW Superstar recently spoke to Catch Club and named Brock Lesnar his desired WrestleMania opponent. Lesnar infamously had a heated backstage altercation with Riddle at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where the former NXT star was strictly told not to expect a future program between the two.

However, a lot has happened since their confrontation. Riddle has cemented himself higher up the card in WWE and could now be worthy enough of stepping inside the ring with Brock Lesnar:

"The obvious answer is Brock Lesnar, you know?" stated Riddle. "I've been wanting that guy for a minute, and then he kind of didn't want me, but now we're kind of like [almost on the same level]. I might be able to get in there now. I don't know if I'll like the outcome of the match but of course!" (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Riddle also spoke about his run-in with Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2022 during the WWE Championship match, and you can check out what he had to say right here.

#1. Ricky Starks would love to have Sasha Banks in Team Taz

"The Legit Boss" Sasha Banks and "The Absolute One" Ricky Starks.

Sasha Banks is one of the most respected female wrestlers in the entire business, and it's not shocking that she has several admirers, even in AEW.

During his appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Ricky Starks said that Sasha Banks would be the ideal star to be the first female member of Team Taz. However, he also believes that the stable is fine at the moment and doesn't need to be "overpopulated":

"I mean, if I had to pick anyone to be in Team Taz, it'd probably be Sasha Banks. Yeah, but I think for right now, I like it how it is. I like the fact that it's this small group. I don't want to overpopulate it, and then it becomes something boring and just corny. Most importantly, I just don't want it to get to that, but I think for right now, it's good how we have it. We all have seemingly found our groove a bit, and this is the best version of Team Taz in my head by far." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Sasha Banks is unlikely to leave WWE for AEW as she has been one of the most successful female performers in Vince McMahon's company over the past decade. However, stranger things have happened. Nothing can truly be ruled out in the unpredictable world of professional wrestling.

