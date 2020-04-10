WWE News Roundup: The Undertaker teases retirement, CM Punk unhappy with current champion, Top PPV cancelled? - 10th April, 2020

The Undertaker teased retirement after a successful WrestleMania match.

CM Punk isn't happy with a current WWE Champion for not believing in himself.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A look at the top news stories of the week

The WWE News roundup returns from this week and what a week it was. WrestleMania 36 is finally behind us and we have some news regarding new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. We also take a look at The Undertaker's big tease on Instagram following his win over AJ Styles in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Apart from this, we take a look at how Vince McMahon reacted to Bayley's new haircut, a retired Superstar considering a return to the ring as well as Jerry Lawler's thoughts on who The Undertaker's next opponent should be.

We take a look at all these stories and a whole lot more on this edition of the WWE News Roundup. Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section.

#7 WWE wanted Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 36

WWE wanted Hulk Hogan to be at WM 36

WWE reportedly wanted Hulk Hogan to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and the Hulkster could not come to terms financially which saw the move fall through.

Hogan was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year at WrestleMania weekend along with the nWo, but the ceremony had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

#6 Money In The Bank could be canceled

WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 10th. However, the arena itself has confirmed that the show will not be taking place there and are giving full refunds to fans. You can check out the statement on Twitter below:

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ➡️https://t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI — Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

Advertisement

There is no word on if the Money in the Bank PPV itself is canceled at this point. There is some chance that WWE could pre-tape it in a similar way to WrestleMania 36.

1 / 6 NEXT