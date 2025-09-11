WWE News Roundup: The Usos have a new leader, Triple H is punishing top superstar? Chelsea Green disgusted with major name's return

Welcome to the September 11 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. We will discuss topics related to Chelsea Green and The Usos in today's article.Additionally, a veteran has claimed that Triple H is punishing a major name, which is why he took the championship away from him. Let's read more about it in today's News Roundup.#1. The Usos seem to have a new leaderThe Usos finally reunited as a tag team on RAW this past Monday in their quest to take down The Vision. However, the night ended on a shocking note as Jey Uso delivered a Spear to LA Knight, seemingly turning heel. Given Jey's success as a singles wrestler, many presumed that he was the leader of the legendary tag team. However, that might not be the case.After the show, the former World Heavyweight Champion dropped an interesting comment on Jimmy Uso's post, asking his brother to lead the two.&quot;Lead. I follow,&quot; Jey wrote on Instagram.Jey and Jimmy will be in action at Wrestlepalooza, where they will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. The Usos last teamed up on TV programming in March 2025.#2. WWE veteran claims Triple H may be punishing top starSolo Sikoa recently lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn after winning the title a couple of months ago at Night of Champions. Vince Russo speculated the reason behind Triple H taking the gold off Sikoa, claiming that it could be due to the recent Raja Jackson-Syko Stu controversy that occurred at Rikishi's KnokX Pro wrestling promotion.&quot;Now Mac [Davis], there's either one of two things going on here. Either Triple H, despite writing the best television of anybody, either Triple H does not have a clue, or there is a punishment going on. Mac, I said last week, we talked a lot. We are seeing a Sami push, and this is another chapter in the push. Cena could not put him away, and he went 50-50 with Cena; that's another chapter in the Sami Zayn push. However, I did throw out there, could they have possibly taken the belt of Solo because of what went down with Rikishi's school?&quot; Russo said on Sportskeeda's BroDown.For those unaware, Rikishi is Sikoa's real-life father. KnokX Pro was earlier affiliated with WWE through its ID Program. However, the recent incident involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu reportedly led to WWE cutting ties with the promotion.#3. Chelsea Green comments on a major name's return to WWEThis week's edition of NXT featured the surprise return of Tyler Breeze, who made his way back to the company after four years. While fans were elated to see Breeze back, Chelsea Green disclosed that she was disgusted to see the superstar return.&quot;Im disgusted,&quot; she wrote on Instagram.Tyler Breeze was released from WWE in 2021. He returned on NXT this past Tuesday to set up a match against Ethan Page, who recently joined forces with Chelsea Green.