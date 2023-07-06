WWE News Roundup: Top name issues apology following his surprise return, Rhea Ripley's 'ex' reacts to her viral video; Goldberg speculation

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names including former Universal Champion Goldberg, Rhea Ripley, and Cathy Kelly.

3) Cathy Kelly reacts to Rhea Ripley's new 'girlfriend'

Cathy Kelley changed her bio on social media, adding 'Rhea's ex' along with a crying emoji after The Nightmare's clip with Samantha Irvin went viral. Kelley became aware of the viral clip featuring Ripley showing an outpouring of affection towards the 28-year-old, and she didn't react positively.

The situation took a further nosedive when The Nightmare informed Kelley that Irvin was now her "girlfriend." Ripley and Kelley are great friends behind the scenes and the 34-year-old seemingly didn't like that Ripley has been giving a lot of attention to Irwin. It will be interesting to see how Ripley reacts to this tongue-in-cheek reaction by Cathy.

2) Could Goldberg face WWE legend Bret Hart in his last match?

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg may no longer be under contract with the company, but he has stated that he wants to have a retirement tour. There are plans for him to compete in a major event that will take place in Israel. Speaking to SportsKeeda, Teddy Long stated that he thinks Goldberg could face Bret Hart in his next match.

"For him and Bret Hart to have that final thing, I think that would be it because Bret is the guy. He could hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars," said Long

He further added that the animosity the two have in real-life could make the match even better for the fans. During WCW Starrcade in December 1999, Bret Hart endured a severe concussion while facing Goldberg, ultimately leading to his retirement from in-ring competition one year later.

Since then, The Hitman has consistently asserted that a mishandled kick by Goldberg was the catalyst behind his decision to end his career.

1) Drew McIntyre apologizes for his absence from WWE

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre had been out of action since WrestleMania 39. He finally made his return last Saturday at MITB. It was rumored that the former WWE Champion was waiting to return because he was unhappy with creative plans for him and wanted a good storyline before returning. Here is what he stated on The Bump:

"I just want to apologize for [sic] everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present."

Following his break, McIntyre made his WWE comeback last Saturday during the Money in the Bank event held in London, England and is now involved in an angle with IC Champion GUNTHER. However, based on his recent statement, there seems to be some uncertainty regarding his long-term commitment to the company.

