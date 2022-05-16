WWE News Roundup: Top RAW Superstar out of action with real injury, Former star teases WWE return after 11 years, Retired star wants to return as manager of Ronda Rousey

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

#4 Paige teases WWE return as the manager of current champion

Former two-time Divas Champion Paige recently took to Twitter to tease returning to WWE as the manager of current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Replying to a tweet from WWE's official account asking fans who they want to see challenge Ronda Rousey, Paige tweeted "Manager maybe?"

After achieving a lot of success in a relatively short time, Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. However, over the past couple of years, she has teased a return on multiple occasions. There even being rumors of her appearing at this year's women's Royal Rumble.

#3 Randy Orton and Riddle praised as the best tag team in pro wrestling currently

WCW legend Disco Inferno is highly impressed with current RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, aka RK-Bro.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he claimed RK-Bro to be the best tag team in all of pro-wrestling at the moment, over the likes of AEW's Young Bucks and FTR:

"If you ask Meltzer, the Dirt Sheet guys or AEW or the internet wrestling community, right? Who the best tag team in the world is, right now? They'll probably say like either Young Bucks or FTR, right? And I'll say, you know what? I'm watching RK-Bro, and it's like, they work very well in the ring together. They've got a fantastic personality. Like they got a lot of charisma. They do a lot of interviews on TV, long form when they're out there talking for 5-10 minutes and stuff and everything," Inferno said.

Randy Orton and Riddle have won over the fans with their amazing chemistry. They have been together as a team for well over a year now and it is to be seen how long before WWE decides to let one of the two turn on the other.

RK-Bro is set to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for a title unification match next week on SmackDown.

#2 Former WWE star teases return to the company after 11 years

Chris Masters recently took to Instagram to tease a return almost 11 years after being released in 2011. He posted a brief video of a WWE production truck with an interesting caption - "Remember me @wwe?"

Chris Masters first signed with WWE in 2003. His initial run with the company ended in 2007, two years after which he returned for another run from 2009 to 2011.

He is best known for his submission hold, the Master Lock. Earlier this year, Masters also teased being a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

#1 RAW Superstar out of action with a real-life injury

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

Monday Night RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed that he will be out of action due to a real-life injury.

Taking to Twitter, he assured the fans that he'll put in the work and return soon:

"For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!," wrote Shelton Benjamin in his tweet.

A former Intercontinental and United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin was part of The Hurt Business with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander in 2020. He has been a constant presence on the red brand.

However, since the break up of the faction, he hasn't been involved in any major storyline. We at Sportskeeda wish Shelton Benjamin a speedy recovery!

