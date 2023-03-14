WWE News Roundup: Top star breaks silence after announcing exit from the company, Former world champion to return to face his old rival Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup. We aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece revolves around top names like Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, and former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The wrestling world has been in a frenzy ever since Bray Wyatt missed his scheduled appearance for the company's show at Madison Square Garden. Speculation as to why the former Universal Champion did not show has been rampant. Some reports claim that he walked out due to creative issues, while others say he is dealing with an illness.

#3. Matt Cardona hints at replacing Bray Wyatt as Bobby Lashley's opponent

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



&



My First Match back?



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔



#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO My last @WWE match?My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 My last @WWE match?& My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was initially set to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans are now in jeopardy due to Wyatt allegedly being ill or injured.

Lashley essentially hinted on social media that he wouldn't be facing Wyatt at The Grandest Stage of Them All anymore. He laid out an open challenge stating that he won't be denied a chance to compete at WrestleMania.

Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, hinted at a potential return to face Lashley. Cardon's last match in WWE before he was released was also against Lashley. While Cradona was a mid-carder in WWE, he has made a major name for himself since being released. He has won the GCW Championship as well as the NWA World Championship.

#2. Rhea Ripley enjoyed beating AJ Styles up

Rhea Ripley is all set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania this year. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the former RAW Women's Champion spoke about AJ Styles and stated that she enjoyed beating him up during Judgment Day's feud with The O.C.

"It's all fun to me, but I think the main person that I enjoyed beating up was probably AJ Styles. I don't know why but I think it's something about him but watching his reaction to me stepping up to him and just being so baffled... It really made for a really fun time for me and I loved scr*wing with his brain a little bit," said Ripley.

AJ Styles has been out of action ever since he suffered an injury during a live event last year. Styles, along with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim, had a lengthy feud with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest ahead of that.

#1. Sarray comments on her exit from WWE

Sareee @SarrayWWE



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWEThank you WWEThank you SarrayThank you WWE Universe No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨Thank you WWEThank you Sarray Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UIjvn6RKq2

It was reported that former NXT Superstar Sarray would be leaving the company after her contract expired. She wasn't used in NXT in 2023; her last match was against Mandy Rose in 2022. Following her exit from the company, the young Japanese superstar broke her silence on social media:

"No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE. Thank you WWE. Thank you Sarray. Thank you WWE Universe," wrote Sarray.

Fans were unhappy with NXT's booking of Sarray. While she was considered a top prospect in Japan, she was given a questionable gimmick where she dressed as a schoolgirl with pigtails. She has returned to her home country and will continue her career over there.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : Would you like to see Zack Ryder return at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes