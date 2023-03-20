WWE News Roundup: Top star comments on unexpected WWE exit, Former star wants to take Liv Morgan on a date, cover-up to hide the real reason behind former champion's absence?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

A former WWE star has surprisingly asked out SmackDown star Liv Morgan for a date. A top star has commented on her unexpected release and whether she plans to return with Triple H now in charge.

#3. Former WWE star wants to take Liv Morgan out on a date

Friday Night SmackDown star Liv Morgan recently got asked out for a date by PFL MMA fighter Denzel Freeman. For those unaware, Freeman was with WWE earlier but was released in 2015 without getting the chance to wrestle in front of a crowd.

Denzel Freeman recently defeated Raiden Kovacs in mere 27 seconds of the first round. In his post-match interview, he surprisingly asked out Liv Morgan for a date.

"...and if Liv Morgan is listening, I’m trying to take you out on a date, girl," said Freeman.

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and is currently a prominent star on Friday Nights.

Morgan is set to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to compete in the fatal four-way tag team Women's WrestleMania showcase match.

#2. Is WWE trying to cover up real reason behind Bray Wyatt's absence?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,” According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/uXWGdSsfEh

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE television for the last few weeks. Reports have suggested that he's dealing with some "physical issues," but wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks otherwise.

Speaking on the latest Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Bray Wyatt had failed big time following his return last year. He stated that the story of Wyatt dealing with physical issues could be a cover-up to take him off the television and overhaul his character presentation.

"He [Bray Wyatt] is allegedly injured, correct? What's the matter with him? I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that's a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I've said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn't work. It didn't work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way because, this Fun House cr*p, I never liked it anyway. But I think he has not only failed but failed big time," said Dutch Mantell.

Bray Wyatt was all set to compete against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, the match currently seems to be in jeopardy, and it is to be seen if Wyatt competes at the Show of Shows this year.

#1. Top star comments on her WWE exit

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, recently commented on her WWE exit.

Mone walked out of an episode of RAW in May last year and got suspended. After a lot of negotiation, she got her release and debuted in NJPW earlier this year.

Speaking at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, Mone claimed that nobody knows why she left WWE, and she will not reveal the story.

"First of all, nobody knows the story. You don’t know the story, but you’re reading whatever you want to read and believe whatever you want to believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything, and I’m not going to say anything because that’s just the classy boss that I am," said Mone.

She added that it's great that some stars have decided to return after Triple H took over the creative control from Vince McMahon. However, she mentioned that she's chasing a whole new dream now.

"As I’m growing in my career, I’d been in the WWE for almost ten years. I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that’s it. This is what I’m going for. This is my dream," added Mone.

Mercedes Mone returned to in-ring action last month at the NJPW's Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. She defeated KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

