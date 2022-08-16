WWE News Roundup: Top star shuts down rumors of signing with the company, Veteran compares female superstar to The Rock, Karrion Kross wants to face returning Superstar 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around big names like Bray Wyatt, Bayley, and The Rock.

There have been rumors swirling that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will soon return to WWE. He was one of the multiple Superstars released due to budget cuts. However, some reports have also stated that Vince McMahon did not like him much and that Triple H is keen on having him back. Recently returned Superstar Karrion Kross wants a match against him.

3.) Karrion Kross shows interest in a match against Bray Wyatt

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently returned to WWE and has gotten himself involved in a program with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Pro-wrestling enthusiast Joel Gertner recently tweeted that he would love to see a match between Kross and Wyatt, to which Kross responded with a video:

"One of these days, maybe at #WWE #WrestleMania, @realKILLERkrossis gonna fight @Windham6. Once that happens, maybe I don’t need to watch #Wrestlinganymore. I mean, Where do you go from there? #WWERAW," Joel Gertner tweeted.

The former NXT Champion's video response indicated that he would very much be interested in the match. Both Kross and Wyatt have some similarities as they have unconventional gimmicks that are straight out of a horror movie.

2.) Vince Russo compared Bayley and The Rock

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted Bayley and said that she needs to work on mic skills. Russo pointed out that Bayley essentially does the same promo every week on RAW where she calls people idiots. He said that Superstars like The Rock would always come up with different promos each week:

''I remember somebody like The Rock, again I'm just thinking of Bayley and the idiot promos. Every shirt Rock wore, when he went out and did a promo, they were $500 shirts. He wore them once. Every time I would get to TV bro, the minute he would see me, he would run over to me to tell me all the stuff he came up with during the week,'' said Russo.

Russo stressed how important it is for Bayley to 'up her game.' He spoke about Stone Cold's legendary 3:16 promo and hinted that The Role Model needs to come up with something as iconic in order to hold the attention of fans.

1.) Konosuke Takeshita says he isn't interested in joining WWE

Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 @Takesoup Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW https://t.co/XQwkNlI6oo

AEW star Konosuke Takeshaita has been impressive of late in his matches against big names like Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Page, and Jon Moxley. There have been rumors that WWE could be interested in signing him as they are looking for a 'big' Japanese superstar to add to the roster. However, Takeshita told CULTAHOLIC that he isn't interested right now:

''To be honest, now I'm not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope," Takeshita said. "So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October,'' said Takeshita

The 27-year-old has been touted by Chris Jericho as a future world champion. It looks like he is looking to build his resume while working for various different promotions, including AEW, for now.

