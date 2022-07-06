WWE News Roundup: Top Superstar's return date revealed, Female star deletes Twitter following hate comments, Alexa Bliss on her match with top male superstar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news updates and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories related to top names like Roman Reigns, Shotzi and Randy Orton.

The Viper has been out of action for weeks owing to a back injury. He was attacked by Roman Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown a few weeks back and hasn't returned yet. He was initially set to take on Reigns at SummerSlam but has now been replaced by Brock Lesnar.

#3. Roman Reigns' return date revealed

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer works on a full-time schedule. Much like Brock Lesnar, his appearances have become fewer and far between. However, the good news is that The Tribal Chief will be returning on the July 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This will be his first in-ring appearance after he was laid out by the returning Brock Lesnar following his match against Riddle on June 17th. WWE is also promoting the match as the 'last' one in the stories rivalry between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief.

#2. Alexa Bliss comments on her match against Randy Orton

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about working with Bray Wyatt. Bliss has joined forces with Wyatt and has undergone a major transformation in her character. Bliss stated that it was one of the most fun times she has had in WWE.

"The Firefly Funhouse stuff, it was so fun, it was so great. It's definately a moment in my career that I cherish the most because that was the most fun I've ever had. And I got to have a match against Randy Orton and beat him."

Alexa Bliss had turned on Bray Wyatt during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. However, the story did not have any payoff and Wyatt was released by the company the same year. Bliss returned to full-time action this year and has blended her multiple characters over the years into one.

#1. Shotzi has removed her Twitter after hate comments by WWE fans

koa ❀ @kokopuffz69 shotzi’s face and alexa having to sell it shotzi’s face and alexa having to sell it😭😭 https://t.co/uDZsD5apey

The SmackDown Superstar Shotzi received a lot of flak on Twitter after her performance during the seven-woman ladder match at Money in the Bank. She botched a few spots during the match, and the vocal Twitteratti sent hate comments her way. Some even asked for her to be fired from the company. She had responded to the hate by sending out a message:

''I wouldn't have done anything I didn't practice or thought I couldn't do safely. But I'm not a wrestle robot, I'm human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match!"

She claimed that no one got hurt during the match and she had fun, which are the two most things during a match. The 30-year-old has now deleted her Twitter account amidst the major backlash she received.

