WWE News Roundup - Triple H's attempts to sign AEW faction, Former star will listen to return offers, Carmella's major health update

We begin the lineup of stories with details of Triple H's attempts to sign members of one of the most prominent factions in AEW.

Another former star revealed that while he would be open to listening to return offers, he would not be back if Vince McMahon and his team put forth a controversial condition.

Carmella's major health update has also been covered in the roundup as the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a bid to boost the company's ticket sales, Paul Heyman dropped a massive teaser for an upcoming house show. The roundup ends with a recently released star confirming that he voiced concerns about his character during his final days in the promotion.

#5. Triple H tried to sign The Elite to the WWE

The present-day NXT is a shadow of what Triple H originally wanted the brand to be as he actively pursued the hottest indie talents over the years. The Game even attempted to sign members of the Elite way back before AEW was established.

Matt Hardy confirmed WWE's past interest in the Elite while speaking on the latest episode of his new podcast. The tag team legend recalled speaking to the Young Bucks when they were in talks about possibly joining the promotion.

The Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page were looking to take the next big step in their careers, and Vince McMahon's company initially seemed like the ideal destination.

World Wrestling Entertainment offered the wrestlers a lot of money to sign on the dotted line, but the Elite committed themselves to Tony Khan's project as things panned out:

"So long story short, I didn't speak to Adam Page, but I did speak to the Young Bucks a lot, and they were also in negotiations. WWE was trying to get all these guys; they wanted to lock them all down. But I do know that Triple H, Trips was all over those guys (Omega, Bucks, and Hangman) as far as trying to bring them in, and they offered them a ton of money, and I know they did Hangman as well. You just got to think how different would the present look if those guys did leave and go to WWE?'" questioned Matt Hardy.

The recent trend has been about ex-WWE talent getting picked up by AEW. However, there could come a time when several AEW wrestlers will be out of their contracts and potentially on Triple H's radar. Could one of AEW's top guys make the switch in the future?

