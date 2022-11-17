WWE News Roundup: Triple H unhappy with former world champion because of his backstage heat with female star, CM Punk to face Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 39?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will look at news stories revolving around top names like Triple H, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk.

There have been rumors that CM Punk is done with AEW and will soon be a free agent. He was involved in a backstage brawl following his title win at All Out and has not been seen since. Reports have suggested that the company is going to buy out his contract. Could he be returning to WWE?

3. Speculation on CM Punk facing Stone Cold at WrestleMania

Speculation regarding Steve Austin and CM Punk facing each other at next year's WrestleMania has started gaining steam. While it is purely speculation at this point, a dream match between the two would surely shake up the wrestling world. WWE Legend Ric Flair believes that if a match between the two should happen, then it should not last more than 30 seconds. Here is what he said on To Be The Man

"If he wrestles CM Punk, he needs to beat him in 30 seconds. 30 seconds! Stone Cold and CM Punk, come on, give me a break," said Ric Flair. "Can't even mention their names in the same breath, please."

Steve Austin returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38 this year. There are rumors that he is currently in talks with Triple H about a potential return to the ring for another match at next year's WrestleMania.

2. Triple H was upset with Chris Jericho over his heat with Chyna

Speaking at the Jericho Chronicles Q & A session, the former WWE Champion spoke about his early days in the company. He revealed that Triple H almost got him fired over his heat with Chyna. Jericho and Chyna did not get along backstage, and the former Women's Champion was at the time dating Triple H.

“I almost got fired about a month in, I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza, and Vince said ‘The problem with you is the drizzling sh*ts. You’re not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You’re green as grass.’ I was like ‘Lighten up dude.’ There was a lot of heat, shall we say.”

It is no secret that Triple H did not like Jericho when he first started in the company. However, over the course of their careers, the two men started gaining respect for one another and are on good terms now. Jericho also stated that every match he had with Triple H was great.

1. Rhea Ripley is open to having intergender matches in WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been making many waves since she became part of The Judgment Day faction. A lot of comparisons are being made between her and the late Chyna. Like Chyna did during her peak, Ripley is not opposed to facing men inside the ring. Here's what she said to Wes Styles, Radio Rock 96.7:

"I invite the boys to hit me back. It's not my fault that they don't," Rhea Ripley said. "So, I'm not going to hold back just because they are. I'm gonna pick them up. I'm gonna slam them. I'm gonna hit them. I'm gonna do anything that I want to do."

Ripley has impressed everyone by showing off her feats of strength. Over the past few weeks, she has bodyslammed Luke Gallows, carried AJ Styles on her shoulders, and interfered in multiple Judgment Day matches, helping them win.

