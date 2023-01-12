WWE News Roundup - Two powerful names quit after huge disagreement, Did a former World Champion cheat on his wife? Bray Wyatt acknowledges possiblity of getting fired again

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, and today's lineup of stories unsurprisingly relates to Vince McMahon's stunning return.

The 77-year-old is back in power, and as confirmed by the company, two high-ranking officials have already left due to a massive disagreement.

This news roundup also has details of a former World Champion addressing accusations that he cheated on his wife with a female wrestler. Bray Wyatt also made it to the roundup section as the recently returned superstar's social media activity raised concerns about his long-term future.

On that note, let's take a look at the day's trending news stories:

#1. Two WWE executives quit due to Vince McMahon's return

These are confusing times in the world of professional wrestling, as no one can really predict what might happen next in the highly publicized power struggle within WWE. While WWE Superstars aren't happy with the developments, it seems like a few board members are also against the sudden return of Vince McMahon to the company.

The company's new 8-K filing revealed that former Board of Directors Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud resigned as they disagreed with Vince McMahon's plans of plotting a comeback.

Here's what was revealed in the official filing:

"While Messrs. Lahoud and Singh agreed with the Board's decision to explore the Company's strategic alternatives, they did not agree with Mr. McMahon's return at this time."

Being a part of the Board has its privileges, which made Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud among the more powerful personalities in the company. Singh was apparently leading the internal investigation into the allegations against McMahon, which could be another reason behind his ouster.

#2. Bray Wyatt likes a fan tweet about his WWE future

It's no secret that Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon had a love-hate relationship, which unfortunately ended with the superstar's release in 2021.

Triple H, however, made it a point to get Wyatt back as soon as he took charge of the main roster last year. With McMahon seemingly back in control of the business, many expect him to eventually replace The King of Kings as the Head of Creative.

If that happens, several talents who came back under Triple H could again lose their jobs. A fan addressed the fears of Wyatt getting fired for the second time, and interestingly enough, the former Universal Champion seemingly acknowledged the possibility by liking the said tweet, as you can view below:

"@Windham6 #BrayWyatt Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you're not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That's my fear."

Goddess⭕️fDarkness84🖤 @GODarkness84 @Windham6 #BrayWyatt

Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear. Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear. @Windham6 #BrayWyatt Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear.

Bray Wyatt has been involved in a fascinating angle with LA Knight, and no one really knows if the creative process will remain unchanged despite Vince McMahon's reemergence in the company.

#3. Batista comments on allegedly cheating on his wife to be with Melina

grappling with fashion @FightPromoting ECW World Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE Womens Champion Melina, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista, Shawn Michaels and future president of the United States Donald Trump at the Wrestlemania 23 press conference, 3/28/07 ECW World Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE Womens Champion Melina, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista, Shawn Michaels and future president of the United States Donald Trump at the Wrestlemania 23 press conference, 3/28/07 https://t.co/8xWBMH0M7a

The Animal's love life has been scrutinized extensively since his days as an active wrestler. After being married for nearly eight years to his second wife Angie, the superstar briefly dated Melina in 2006, and it ended up being a very messy affair.

Batista's wife accused him of cheating on her to be with the female star; however, the former WWE World Champion denied the claim in his autobiography.

The Hollywood star explained that, even though he felt guilty about being friends with Melina during his marriage, he didn't begin a relationship with her until after his divorce.

Here's what he recalled in his book:

"My wife thought I was sleeping with Melina right off the bat while we were still married. It wasn't true, but it did make me feel guilty about being friends with her. Since then, as I've said, Melina and I have gotten closer, and our relationship has become physical. That's caused a bit of controversy, but I don't give a sh*t. She's my friend, and I love her very much," he wrote.

