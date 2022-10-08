WWE News Roundup - Unfortunate update on Matt Riddle's personal life, major tension between Roman Reigns and 8-time champion, top star to disappear from TV after Extreme Rules? 

It's that time of the day again when we compile all the top stories doing the rounds in WWE ahead of an excellent Extreme Rules show.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 has been stacked with various stipulation matches, with Riddle and Rollins set to take their rivalry to the next level in a Fight Pit match. While The Original Bro is experiencing a steady rise in WWE, Riddle has faced several problems in his personal life, and he opened up about the same during a recent interview.

The roundup is incomplete without Roman Reigns. After this week's SmackDown, it seems that The Tribal Chief might have some issues with a fellow Bloodline member.

The latest WWE news roundup ends with an interesting prediction regarding a legendary star's future after Extreme Rules.

#1. Matt Riddle comments on his personal life

Matt Riddle appeared on the After the Bell podcast and was quite honest about his recent hardships outside the ring.

In case you didn't know, Riddle and ex-wife Lisa Rennie finalized their divorce in March earlier this year. The couple has three children together and were married for 11 years until their separation.

Unfortunately, the couple's marriage had a messy end as Rennie accused Riddle of walking out on their family. The former NXT Champion's real-life problems have also been addressed in his storyline with Rollins, and he admitted that his personal life was in 'shambles.'

The charismatic performer said that while he had experienced a 'rough couple of years,' he was lucky to have tasted a lot of success in his professional career.

"Well, I'll say this. My personal life is in shambles. I'm not gonna cry on this show, but my personal life is pretty brutal. It's been a rough year for me, a rough couple years, dude," revealed Riddle. "But yeah, professionally, though, my life is amazing. It's great. I think right now, I think for tag team wrestling when Randy was here, I was at my apex of tag team wrestling. I think right now when it comes to my singles career, I'm still in its infancy." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

A win against Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit will solidify Riddle as a legitimate main-event player. Interestingly, the former UFC star is the odds-on favorite heading into the match.

#2. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's apparent issues in The Bloodline

The season premiere of SmackDown predictably had some big moments as Triple H returned to TV to kick off the special episode.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul exchanged words in the ring, but the more intriguing development was regarding Roman and his relationship with Jey Uso. Logan created tension between Roman Reigns and the eight-time tag team champion as he called the latter the Bloodline's 'real leader.'

Roman Reigns was visibly unhappy with the comment and even briefly shared a heated moment with Jey Uso until Sami Zayn intervened and controlled the situation.

Later in the show, Reigns called Jey a 'hothead' and informed Sami Zayn that the tag team champion was now his problem.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns were involved in a compelling feud in 2020 before they came together to form the Bloodline. WWE continues to drop teasers about the possible implosion of the Samoan faction, and Jey Uso could be the member who eventually leads the charge and revolts against the Tribal Chief.

#3. Booker T feels Edge might go away after WWE Extreme Rules

Edge is set to face Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules, and Booker T believes the Rated-R Superstar will lose and disappear from TV for a while.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been embroiled in an extreme angle with Judgment Day, a faction he led before Finn Balor turned heel and took his spot. While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Booker T felt it might be time for Edge to "go away" from WWE after Extreme Rules.

Booker backed Balor to emerge victorious at the event and predicted that the former Universal Champion might send Edge on a lengthy hiatus.

"I think it's time for Edge to go away, and I think Finn Balor is going to make that happen." (3:30-3:38)

Edge is nearing the end of his in-ring career, as he has already revealed plans to have his retirement match in 2023. However, a crushing loss at Extreme Rules could also be enough for WWE to take him off TV before his next big match.

