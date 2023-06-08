WWE News Roundup: Veteran name released despite being out due to surgery, Top star to return and face Rhea Ripley?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's version revolves around top names like Rhea Ripley, Braun Strowman, and Cody Rhodes.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes found himself in a precarious position involving Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Dom slapped Rhodes and ran behind Ripley, rendering Rhodes helpless and unable to attack Dominik. However, the odds might be evened soon as Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, sent out a message for Ripley. Apart from that, we will also take a look at the health update of Braun Strowman.

3) Brandi Rhodes hints at a return to face off against Rhea Ripley

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

This Monday Night on MIz TV, Ripley and Mysterio left the ring after slapping The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes then directed his frustration towards The Miz, unleashing his anger. After this altercation, Cody's wife, Brandi, took to Twitter to share her perspective, affirming that while Cody would never resort to violence against a woman, she herself would not hesitate to do so.

Ripley has made a habit out of taunting top male superstars to hit her, knowing fully that they would not. With Dominik and Cody Rhodes likely to begin a feud, it looks like Rhodes might have some backup in store if his wife returns to WWE as well.

2) Braun Strowman gives an update on his health

Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE for more than a month now, as his last match took place on the May 1 episode of RAW. Recently, he underwent a level 1 neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, which is a significant medical procedure. As a result, he is anticipated to remain inactive for an extended period, requiring sufficient time for recovery and rehabilitation.

You just never know. My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes.''

The Monster Of All Monsters gave an update about his health recently while speaking to Fightful. He stated that his left leg is 15% paralyzed. He also stated that he has shifted to a new pair of shoes to get additional comfort. He jokingly stated that he feels bad for 'cheating' on his trusted Crocs, but new shoes are the need of the hour.

1) Mike Chioda reveals his reaction upon being fired by WWE

Veteran WWE referee Mike Chioda was released by the company in 2020 after being with them for multiple years. Speaking on Steve Fall for The Ten Count, he revealed that he was in utter shock when he got to know that he had been cut. Especially because, at the time, he was out due to surgery.

''I was out on surgery. I was out hurt… It wasn’t just me. People like Tony Chimel. I remember talking to [Mark] Carrano, and I said ‘What the f***? You’ve got to be kidding me.’, '' said Chioda.

Mike Chioda is one of the revered and highly regarded figures in the world of professional wrestling. As a referee, he garnered immense love and respect from fans and peers alike throughout his impressive three-decade-long career. Chioda had the honor of officiating numerous legendary WWE matches that have forever left their mark on the company's illustrious history.

