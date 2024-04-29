WWE News Roundup: Veteran officially announces retirement, Triple H to fire top superstar on live TV? Paul Heyman's bet regarding Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup where we aim to bring you major exciting stories from the world of pro wrestling. In today's piece, we will cover topics revolving around Brock Lesnar and Triple H, among others.

Also, a 19-year veteran has announced his retirement. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Veteran suggested Triple H firing top star on live star as an angle

Triple H has done a phenomenal job as the creative head of WWE. While Hunter has been very active behind the scenes, he hardly gets involved in on-screen storylines these days.

However, Konnan would like to see him fire Wendy Choo on live TV to progress the latter's ongoing storyline where she plays a sleepy gimmick:

"Well, for this girl Wendy Choo, what I would do for this gimmick is that she's always sleeping, I would have Hunter come by and put a piece of paper here and when he leaves, they put a close-up and it's 'When you wake up, you're fired [laughs],'" he said.

Expand Tweet

Wendy Choo has been a part of the global juggernaut since 2019. She is currently a part of NXT.

#2. Former WWE champion makes in-ring return

Maven made his return to the squared circle after almost a year. The former Hardcore champion was last seen in action in July 2023. He returned to the ring at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling as he was a part of the 30-Man Last Stand Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Maven was a part of WWE for nearly four years during the early 2000s. He won the Hardcore Championship on three occasions in that time.

#3. Paul Heyman's bet involving Brock Lesnar

Over the years, R-Truth has been involved in numerous comedic segments which have resulted in many stars breaking characters. The World Tag Team Champion recently revealed that he made Brock Lesnar do the same during their famous segment as Paul Heyman had betted on it:

"I don't try to do it. It's one of those things that come organically and whoever I'm on TV, it's an organic feel. It's an organic laughter that comes, that's an organic vibe so I don't try to do it. Brock Lesnar was the only one. Paul [Heyman] in the back, me, him made the bet, and he's like we made a bet. I don't know who he made the bet with, but I got a wager. I need you to make Brock laugh, but I don't try to do it. It just happens," R-Truth said.

Expand Tweet

After Truth made Brock Lesnar laugh, he was taken to the Suplex City by the Beast Incarnate. The segment took place in 2020 when Lesnar was the WWE Champion.

#4. 19-year-veteran announces in-ring retirement

Brian Anthony, who has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for nearly 19 years has announced his retirement. The veteran faced many prominent stars during his long career, including Cody Rhodes and The Hardy Brothers.

Anthony ended his career with an Unsanctioned Danbury Street Fight against Vito where he won the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback