WWE News Roundup: Veteran officially quits the company following WrestleMania, Goldberg refused big match with former champion, Top superstar's locker room notice vandalised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories involving top names like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

After a stellar WrestleMania 38, the company is now moving forward with new storylines. However, former OVW Tag Team Champion and backstage producer Pat Buck has officially resigned from the company. He was the man responsible for producing some of WWE's biggest matches, including Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

3) Goldberg refused to have a match with former champion Duane Gill

Speaking on Rene Dupree's podcast, former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Duane Gill, also known as Gillberg, spoke about a potential match against Goldberg. He revealed that he asked Goldberg to have a match with him as it would be a big draw. However, the former Universal Champion wasn't interested at all.

''I asked right to his face, I said, ‘Goldberg, please, let’s have this match.’ I said, ‘You’ll make a million dollars, I’ll make a hundred thousand. I can retire and you’ll kill the Gillberg gimmick.’ ‘Nope… nope… nope…’”

Goldberg has stated on multiple occasions that he never liked the Gillberg gimmick. Even though he doesn't hold anything against Gill anymore, there was a point when he hated him.

2) Jack**s stars vandalise Brock Lesnar's locker room notice

During a recent episode of WWE 24 focusing on the 2022 Royal Rumble event, footage saw Johnny Knowville and Wee Man vandalize a locker room notice board with Brock Lesnar's name on it. Knoxville wrote 'Brock Lesnar is Toast' on a notice board with The Beast Incarnate's name on it.

The beef between the Jack**s stars and Brock Lesnar began when the former Universal Champion slammed Wee Man through a table in a hotel before the Royal Rumble took place. Though Johnny Knoxville managed to beat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38, a match against Brock Lesnar could have been much worse for him!

1) Details on why Pat Buck quit WWE after WrestleMania 38

Patrick Buckridge, also known as Pat Buck, has quit following WrestleMania 38. Buck was a backstage producer with the company. He had been a pro-wrestler since 2006 and even competed for the company on a few occasions. Buck reportedly wanted to spend more time with his family. He sent a heartfelt message after announcing that he had quit:

"I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years," Buck wrote. "My endless gratitude beams from working with..."

Buck and Michael Hayes were responsible for putting together the main event of WrestleMania 38. Apart from being a backstage producer, Buck was also in charge of finding new talent.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should Goldberg agree to face Gillberg? Yes No 98 votes so far