WWE News Roundup: Veteran is set to retire and won't be returning to pro wrestling ever, Sheamus sends a short message, Former star on AJ Styles

Welcome to the March 10 edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at stories about AJ Styles and Sheamus, among others.

Ad

Also, a veteran has revealed that he'll be soon parting ways with the pro wrestling industry. So let's check it out along with the preview of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW!

#1. WWE RAW preview

Things are heating up nicely on the red brand as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41. Monday Night RAW this week will be emanating from the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The show will feature a Steel Cage match between arch-rivals Seth Rollins and CM Punk while AJ Styles is set to call out Logan Paul. Other than that, Jey Uso will go one-on-one with Grayson Waller, and Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of the LWO will face The New Day in a tag team match.

#2. Former WWE star reflects on disappointing AJ Styles

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy shared an anecdote about the time AJ Styles was utterly disappointed with him. Kennedy noted that during their time together in TNA, he and Kurt Angle went overtime in their match at a pay-per-view which did not sit well with The Phenomenal One as the time from his match was cut short:

Ad

"To [Kurt Angle's] credit, he took all the heat. I never got an ounce of heat," Mr. Kennedy said. "The only bit of heat I got—and it was the worst—AJ [Styles] came up to me. AJ was working [with] Ric Flair that night [Flair managed Styles during the title defense], and they ended up cutting his time quite a bit because we went over. [...] He was just like, 'I'm disappointed, man.' That was the worst," he added.

Ad

Ad

AJ Styles was a major name in TNA Wrestling and is widely regarded as the promotion's greatest wrestler. He was a part of the company for nearly 12 years.

#3. Sheamus not happy with major WWE decision

WWE recently started ranking the top 50 WrestleMania matches of all time. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39 was ranked #39 on the list, which did not sit well with the Celtic Warrior. He asked for a recount, hinting that the hard-hitting bout deserves a higher ranking.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheamus was involved in a brutal rivalry with Gunther a couple of years ago. However, he could not beat the Ring General even once. He is still chasing the dream of becoming an Intercontinental Champion.

#4. Veteran to retire in the next 10 months

Vince Russo, a former WWE writer and a major name in the pro wrestling business, has revealed that he will be retiring in the next 10 months. Russo worked with multiple promotions during the 1990s and 2000s. However, he has majorly limited himself to podcasts in the last several years.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he will leave the business forever when he turns 65 in 10 months. The veteran noted that he will also stop watching WWE shows altogether.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback