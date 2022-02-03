WWE News Roundup: Veteran superstar released and is set to join AEW, Alexa Bliss responds to claims about dissolution of her marriage, Huge accusation on top superstar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of wrestling to you. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big stories involving top names like Goldberg, Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair.

This article will take a look at what Alexa Bliss had to say after a ''dissolution of marriage" was shared by a fan on Twitter. Apart from that, we will see why a former WWE Superstar has claimed that Goldberg has prevented him from becoming a success. We will also take a look at what a released superstar had to say about her infamous fight with Charlotte Flair.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest news stories revolving around WWE.

#5 Nia Jax comments on her shoot fight with Charlotte Flair in WWE

Former superstar Nia Jax gave out details of what happened to her and Charlotte Flair during their match on August 30, 2021. The two women started trading stiff blows to each other during the match and it was evident that they had gone astray from the script.

Speaking to Rene Paquette on The Sessions, Jax revealed that the fight that she had with Flair inside the ring stemmed from a miscommunication:

“We were kind of laying into each other, and I was like, ‘What the heck is going on right now?’ And I think at the point where everybody saw on TV, I was just like, ‘F*** this, dude. You’re laying into me, I don’t know what’s going on.’ So I just gave her a two-piece back that kind of rocked her back into like, ‘Let’s finish this match and get s*** together.’”

Though Nia Jax claims that it was The Queen who started the fight, Flair has not yet commented on what had happened that day.

