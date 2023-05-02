WWE News Roundup: Veteran Superstar has seemingly quit the company, Details on the ongoing real-life controversy surrounding Rey Mysterio and 7-time Champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's version revolves around top names like Randy Orton, Chavo Guerrero, and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year as he has been suffering from back issues. While it was believed that he would return after WrestleMania 39, that has not happened yet. In today's edition, we will talk about The Viper, among other interesting topics, including the ongoing beef between Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

#3. Details on Chavo Guerrero's issue with Rey Mysterio

During a virtual signing event called "Captain's Corner" held in April, Chavo accused Mysterio of exploiting the Guerrero family name for personal gain, pointing out Mysterio's frequent mentions of Eddie. However, speaking to SportsKeeda's Bill Apter, he said that his comments were just him being a 'heel' although there is some truth to it.

"It was because there's some truth in there," Chavo said. "It's real, that's why people love that kinda stuff. That's why Vince [McMahon] loves it. Like we talked about before, Jerry Jarrett, the promoter, Jeff Jarrett's father, says, 'Real issues draw real money.'"

In 2007, Chavo and Mysterio engaged in a WWE feud centered around Eddie's nephew's accusation that Mysterio was envious of the Guerreros due to the anonymity of Rey Mysterio Sr. Chavo is a former tag team champion and ECW Champion.

#2. EC3 praises Randy Orton

Back in 2011, Christian and Randy Orton had a fiercely contested rivalry that is considered one of the most intense in WWE history. Christian's villainous persona was prominent in the feud, which centered around the World Heavyweight Championship. The pair had several unforgettable matches, particularly at Over the Limit and SummerSlam 2011. Former WWE Superstar EC3 praised the two men on SportsKeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"Christian's heel run, when he was working with Orton, I go back and watch those matches and just the pacing and the way they execute false finishes; it's just art," said EC3.

While Christian is currently a part of AEW, fans are eagerly awaiting Orton's return to WWE. Randy Orton is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has had a successful career spanning over two decades, during which he has won numerous championships and accolades.

#1. Alicia Fox is no longer a part of WWE

Alicia Fox, the former Divas Champion, has announced that she is no longer with the promotion, as confirmed through her Instagram stories. A few days earlier, Fox had suggested that her time with WWE was coming to an end, leading to speculation among fans. The 36-year-old confirmed her departure on her Instagram stories, also sharing that she is "employable" and ready for new opportunities.

In 2006, at the age of 20, Fox began her journey. She spent a few years in FCW before debuting on the main roster on the June 13, 2008, episode of SmackDown. In 2010, Fox made history by becoming the first and only female wrestler of African-American heritage to win the Divas Championship. Her last appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : Should Alicia Fox return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes