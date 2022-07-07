WWE News Roundup: Vince McMahon demoted star for arguing with him, Megastar tipped to return and become world champion again, Big name critical of himself

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the latest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories related to top names like Goldberg, Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

The Champ returned to WWE on RAW last week to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a superstar. Though it was believed that he would have a match against Theory at SummerSlam, the latest reports claim that the match has been postponed until WrestleMania next year.

However, Vince Russo said that Cena could become the WWE Champion again.

3) John Cena tipped to become WWE Champion again by Vince Russo

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer said fans can expect John Cena to become WWE Champion once again when he finally returns to in-ring action.

Russo claimed that the company does not have many other options right now and The Champ becoming a 17-time World Champion will be a great story to tell:

“I think we absolutely will and we absolutely should, out of necessity,” Russo said. “Again, what else do they have? There’s nothing else that they have. If Cena were to become the world champion again, that would be the A story. Can you give me something better than that?”

John Cena currently holds the record of being a 16-time world champion along with Ric Flair. Cena himself allegedly does not want to break Flair's record out of respect. Now that The Nature Boy is no longer a part of WWE, it might happen soon.

2) Vince McMahon demoted Shaniqua for arguing with him

Former superstar Doug Basham recently spoke about his time in the company on Cafe de Rene. He was in a tag-team with Danny Basham and the two were managed by Tough Enough winner Shaniqua.

Basham revealed that the female superstar said something she shouldn't have to Vince McMahon which resulted in her demotion:

''Not being brought up and knowing the etiquette of wrestling, she would say a few things and kinda got some heat,” Basham said. “I think she said the wrong thing to Vince McMahon, and Vince McMahon told John Laurinaitis, ‘Send her back down to OVW.’

Shaniqua was last seen on WWE in 2004 when Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi defended the tag team titles against The Basham Brothers. Following the match, she was removed from television and subsequently released.

1) Goldberg says he is very critical of himself

Former Universal Champion Goldberg was on The Rich Eisen Show to promote his upcoming documentary on A&E. When the WCW legend was asked if he had watched the documentary, he said that he usually doesn't not watch anything he is in as he can be very critical of himself at times:

''So, you know, like I said, I don’t like to watch anything that I’m in actually. I’m always quite critical of myself, whether it’s a documentary or whether it’s a live performance. I’m just that meathead that always likes perfection," said Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen in a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. He lost the match via technical submission. He is currently a free agent as his contract with the company has expired.

