Vince Russo on WWE star possibly returning to win the world title after lengthy in-ring absence (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his take on John Cena potentially becoming the first person in WWE history to win 17 world titles.

Cena equaled Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 world title wins at the 2017 Royal Rumble when he defeated AJ Styles. The veteran’s latest attempt to capture his 17th world title ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed Cena’s in-ring future on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show. He predicted that fans will see the 45-year-old as a world champion again one day.

“I think we absolutely will and we absolutely should, out of necessity,” Russo said. “Again, what else do they have? There’s nothing else that they have. If Cena were to become the world champion again, that would be the A story. Can you give me something better than that?” [1:11-1:34]

When will John Cena wrestle in WWE again?

Theory, the new Mr. Money in the Bank, looked set to face John Cena at SummerSlam on July 30. However, the match no longer appears to be on the cards for this summer.

The two men appeared in a segment together on the June 27 episode of RAW. Many thought the interaction would lead to a SummerSlam bout, but Cena is not currently advertised for any upcoming events. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the match may be delayed until WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this week, Theory took another dig at his childhood hero during a promo after RAW. Vince McMahon’s on-screen protégé claimed nobody can stop him from ascending to the top of the industry, not even Cena.

The 16-time world champion drastically reduced his in-ring schedule in 2015 to focus on acting. His last match took place on September 10, 2021, when he teamed up with the Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline in an untelevised encounter.

