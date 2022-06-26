WWE News Roundup - What is Wyatt 6? Former world champion termed as a "terrible person" backstage, Returning star teases winning Money in the Bank match

It's time for another daily edition of our WWE News Roundup, and a lot is happening in the world of professional wrestling.

Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, continues to be in the news despite being away from WWE for a long time. The latest update possibly hints towards the former superstar's return.

Elsewhere, a former producer said some negative things about Hulk Hogan. The injured star also dropped a teaser regarding a potential return at Money in the Bank.

We wrapped up the latest news roundup with Damian Priest talking about another major name's possible WWE comeback.

#4 Bray Wyatt files for an interesting new trademark

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE on July 31 2021, and despite multiple teases online, the former world champion is yet to make his in-ring return.

However, the 35-year-old superstar recently filed for a trademark on the term "Wyatt 6", which could potentially be his new in-ring name. Given below is an excerpt of the trademark filing from June 21, 2022, which is for merchandising purposes:

"Mark For: WYATT 6™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts."

Bray's Twitter handle is also interesting under the "Wyatt 6" name, which adds to the speculation about his new wrestling moniker.

The former Universal Champion has dropped multiple hints over the past few months regarding his return to professional wrestling, and it seems like we're edging closer to the inevitable.

#3 Former producer calls Hulk Hogan a "massive piece of s**t"

Despite being one of the most recognizable wrestling superstars of all time, Hulk Hogan has a questionable backstage reputation in the business.

Former producer Dan Ryckert, who worked for WWE from 2020 to 2022, recently opened up about working with Hulk Hogan during an interview with MinnMax's Ben Hanson.

Ryckert was brutally honest while criticizing Hogan and called the WWE Hall of Famer a "terrible person." Dan Ryckert contributed to several weekly WWE podcasts that featured iconic guests, including Hulk Hogan.

While Ryckert said that many legends were great to work with, he didn't get a similar impression when interacting with the Hulkster.

"Hulk Hogan's a massive piece of s**t," Ryckert said. "No, he's a terrible person, but, you know, I kind of worked to some degree with most of the roster, I'd say, and a lot of legends and stuff. Ultimately, a lot of these people, they're pros." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

In case you missed it, the social media personality recently received massive praise and was tipped to be "the next Hulk Hogan."

#2 Bayley drops a massive Money in the Bank teaser

Wrestling fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Bayley as she has been sidelined since July 2021. The former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an ACL injury last year, which has kept her out of action for an extended period.

However, her latest social media post has raised hope amongst fans regarding a possible role at Money in the Bank. Bayley took to Instagram to upload a photo of herself with the MITB briefcase.

The 33-year-old star clearly hints at coming back to win the lucrative match, and she could fill one of the vacant spots in the bout. Here's what she posted on Instagram:

The Women's Money in the Bank match currently has Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka and Shotzi as the confirmed participants.

There is one spot up for grabs and it could be occupied by the returning Bayley if her recent social media activity is anything to go by.

#1 Damian Priest is confident about Bad Bunny's WWE return

Bad Bunny earned the respect of pro wrestling fans with his impressive performances at WrestleMania 37 and Royal Rumble 2022.

While speaking to Steve Fall, Damian Priest said that he expects Bad Bunny to make his WWE return in the future. Priest teamed up with the Puerto Rican rapper at 'Mania in a winning effort against the Miz and Morrison.

The Judgment Day member lauded Bad Bunny's preparations for the match and said that the famous musician made time in his hectic schedule for his in-ring training.

Bad Bunny is legitimately passionate about the wrestling business and is expected to be back in the squared circle, as Damian Priest noted below:

"It comes down to, he had a perfect time in his schedule where he was like, 'I'm not doing anything. I'm gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this.' He is not someone who wanted to just come in and leave... (If) He gets that time again where he can devote himself, a 100 percent I believe we will see Bad Bunny back in a WWE ring again" said Damian Priest. (6:50 to 7:15)

Bad Bunny is one of the most well-known artists, and WWE wouldn't mind having him back for a few celebrity matches down the line.

