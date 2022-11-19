WWE News Roundup: Where is Randy Orton? 49-year-old superstar comments on rumored retirement, Becky Lynch urged to return and ally with top SmackDown star

Welcome to another stacked edition of the WWE News Roundup, and, as always, we've compiled all the top stories being discussed in pro wrestling.

It's been a while since we've seen Randy Orton inside a WWE ring, as The Viper is currently out with an injury. Orton was recently spotted with his wife, and the image circulating on the interweb has led to speculation about his in-ring future.

Elsewhere, another veteran superstar shut down rumors of his retirement after fans seemingly misunderstood one of his recent tweets. We wrapped up the latest lineup of stories with a top name talking about a potential tag team with Becky Lynch.

#1. Randy Orton spotted in a hospital bed during WWE hiatus

WWE had several massive plans involving Matt Riddle before an untimely injury to Randy Orton forced them to change their creative direction. The Viper has not appeared on TV since May, as he is allegedly dealing with severe issues in his back.

While there has been some concern over his in-ring status, Randy Orton seems to be working hard toward a complete recovery. His wife, Kim Orton, recently posted a photo on Instagram alongside her husband on their seventh anniversary.

PWInsider noted that Orton was in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE Superstars undergo surgeries and procedures to fix their injuries. The exact date of Kim Orton's latest photo isn't known, but it most likely seems to be from Randy's visit to the WWE doctors.

Kim also posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram post. You can check out an excerpt below:

"7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You're bat s**t crazy [but so am I] I trust you, and you trust me ♥️ we could conquer the f**ing world together [if we feel like it] but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family... Thank you for loving me the way you do @randyorton Happy Anniversary my love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ btw. If y'all only knew why this pic was taken."

You can check out the full post here.

Randy Orton's road to recovery has visibly been slow and full of challenges. All we can do is hope to see him back in action before next year's WrestleMania.

#2. MVP sets the record straight on retirement rumors

Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) sent the internet into a meltdown when he tweeted out he'd never buy "Wrestling boots" with an emoji of a pensive face. The online fanbase felt that the former Hurt Business leader was hinting at an in-ring retirement.

MVP, however, is far from being done. The former United States Champion issued a follow-up tweet and clarified that he still has a few matches left in the tank.

The RAW Superstar also revealed why he no longer needed to purchase wrestling boots. He finished his social media post with an intriguing teaser of a potential Hurt Business reunion.

"It seems I need to clarify. I never need to BUY 'wrestling boots' again because I have several pairs. I haven't had my final match yet. I have a few left. I feel like I have some unfinished Business..." he wrote.

MVP @The305MVP It seems I need to clarify. I never need to BUY "wrestling boots" again because I have several pairs. I haven't had my final match yet. I have a few left.



MVP has not wrestled for WWE since July, as he has been utilized as Omos' manager over the past few months. The 49-year-old veteran returned to the promotion in 2018 and has since enjoyed a successful spell working with many prominent superstars on the main roster.

#3. Drew McIntyre invites Becky Lynch to join him in his battle against Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Becky Lynch has been sidelined with an injury since August. The women's division inarguably misses her unmatched star power and charismatic presence.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre proposed an idea for him to team up with 'The Man' for a feud against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

The Scottish Warrior has battled Kross since the latter's WWE return, as the two last competed in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules 2022, where McIntyre emerged victorious. The two-time world champion might have moved on to a different angle on WWE programming ahead of Survivor Series, but he hasn't forgotten about Kross and Scarlett.

As you can see below, McIntyre urged Lynch to consider returning for a huge mixed tag team match:

"My wife's got a mean right hook! In WWE, Becky's got the Celtic roots, so maybe some kind of Celtic connection so we can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch. Witch with a W, not a B. Witch!" said The Scottish Warrior. [H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Would you like to see McIntyre & Lynch vs. Kross & Scarlett at a big WWE event? Sound off in the comments section below.

