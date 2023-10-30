WWE News Roundup: Wrestler granted release after making a request, Current champion gets spanked by Rhea Ripley, Sheamus' new picture

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at some stories about top names like Sheamus, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating female WWE stars and is absolutely ruthless inside the squared circle. However, the Women's World Champion often showcases her goofy side at live events and the same was on display at a recent house show.

In other news, a 31-year-old wrestler asked for release from his promotion which was later granted. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#3. Rhea Ripley spanks current champion at WWE event

Rhea Ripley was her playful self at a WWE's recent live event. The company is currently on a tour of Europe and the RAW roster did back-to-back house shows for almost a week.

One of the clips from the event is making rounds on social media where Mami can be seen playfully spanking her fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Rhea has a very close bond with Senor Money in the Bank and the duo are dubbed Terror Twins.

Rhea Ripley also defended her Women's World Championship at all the live events in Germany. She defeated Raquel Rodriguez on each occasion.

#2. Lance Anoa'i granted release from MLW

It was recently reported that Lance Anoa'i asked for his release from MLW and the star later confirmed that it has been granted.

Lance is Roman Reigns' cousin and has even appeared in WWE on multiple occasions. His last appearance came back in 2019 when he represented the Anoa'i family against Shane McMahon. After suffering a loss due to interference from Drew McIntyre, the 31-year-old wrestler was attacked by Shane and the Scottish Warrior. However, Reigns came out to make the save.

Juicy Finau was also released alongside Lance Anoa'i. It is speculated that the duo could be on their way to the Stamford-based promotion and may join The Bloodline.

#1. Sheamus posts heartwarming photos with wife

Sheamus has been away from TV programming for the last few months. It was reported that the star is dealing with an injury and could be out for a while.

Amid his hiatus from the squared circle, the Celtic Warrior posted heartwarming pictures with his wife, celebrating their anniversary. Sheamus got married on October 28 last year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Great White to return to action. His last outing to the squared circle was in August as he was Edge's final opponent in WWE.

