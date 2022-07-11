WWE News Roundup: WWE Hall of Famer makes in-ring return after two years, Naomi seemingly takes a shot at WWE, Released former champion shows off interesting new look

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

A 57-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has made his return to in-ring action after two years. A released former champion has shown off her interesting new look. We will also take a look at Naomi's intriguing social media post that is considered by many to be a shot at WWE.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's News Roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#4. Nia Jax shows off her new look

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) has taken to her Instagram to show off a very interesting new look featuring a pink hairdo.

Jax was released by WWE last year, much to the shock of many. Following her release, she hinted that she is done with pro wrestling. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her, but she seems to be having a lot of fun trying out new looks lately.

#3. Naomi shares intriguing social media post, seemingly taking a shot at WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has grabbed attention with a recent Instagram story. In the story, Naomi mentioned "manipulators" and how they "hate boundaries". Many are considering this to be a shot at WWE following the controversy of her walkout with Sasha Banks.

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries," she wrote.

For those unaware, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW in May this year due to a creative dispute. The two stars have since been away, with several reports indicating that they might be done with the company.

#2. The Undertaker comments on not mentioning Mick Foley during his Hall of Fame speech

After an illustrious three-decade-long career, The Undertaker took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. Fans were excited to hear his speech and The Phenom had a lot to say about his journey and opponents. However, one major name that went unmentioned was that of Mick Foley.

The two stars had an amazing rivalry and iconic Hell in a Cell match back in the late 90s, which made fans wonder why The Deadman didn't mention The Hardcore Legend. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Phenom commented on the issue:

"I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say. I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn't about...If I go through every angle, every opponent...It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I'm talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That's why I talked so much about Shawn, then Triple H."

The Undertaker went on to say that he's spoken about Foley at length over the years and hadn't meant to simply reel off his past opponents:

"I've talked about Mick Foley until I'm blue in the gills . . . It was about my journey and the things I've learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That's what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I'm sorry."

After decades of maintaining kayfabe, fans are thoroughly enjoying this new version of The Undertaker. As Mark Callaway, he's sharing many experiences and stories from his career, giving fans a peek into his personal life.

#1. Booker T makes in-ring return at the age of 57

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! https://t.co/43VmeFdOjz

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to in-ring action this past Saturday at Reality of Wrestling. He teamed up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez as "Team Booker" to take on Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson as "Team Sharmell" in a 10-man tag match.

Booker T took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the show, wearing special gear inspired by his 1998 WCW look:

"Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT!" Booker T wrote in his tweet.

This was Booker T's first match since his one-off return to the ring in February 2020. The Hall of Famer is currently signed to WWE and appears on the special guest panel during pre-shows for WWE's premium live events.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far