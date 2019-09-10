WWE News: Royal Rumble winner drops a big hint regarding in-ring return

There's been mounting speculation surrounding four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus returning to the ring after quite a long time away from in-ring action and WWE television.

Sheamus' last match for WWE was on April 9th - a six-man tag match where he teamed with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre to take on The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods).

Since then the Irish Superstar has been out of action with the real cause of his absence unknown. Although reports suggested that he picked up a concussion, hinting that be out for a while to satisfy WWE's stringent concussion protocols.

The former Royal Rumble winner and multiple time Tag Team Champion is also suffering from Spinal Stenosis which many feel will inevitably end his wrestling career as it has for so many others in the industry, although it's unclear if his recent time off is related to this.

However, Sheamus recently spoke to Edge and Christian on the Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness and revealed he was fit and ready to return but didn't know when it would happen.

“I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting. I'm enjoying my time. It's very hard for me to sit at home all the time, that's where the channel has been a saving grace as well. It's my passion away from the ring and I've enjoyed doing all these workouts.

“Everyone being so generous, the WWE superstars, men and women, being so generous with their time and getting on the channel. I don't know what the story is, as of right now. I'm in the dark about it. I'm just training away, trying to get into the best shape I can.”

But since then, Sheamus has taken to Twitter to address concerns from fans that his career trajectory was going backwards by revealing that he's almost certainly going to be back for the implied 'second half of his career'.

“Sheamus has had the perfect career trajectory... backwards.” #Reddit... that was the first half lads, check back after the intermission.🍿 pic.twitter.com/bFQZ73xcRc — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 9, 2019

Hopefully this is the case so that we can all, like Angela Lansbury above, eagerly await Sheamus' return to the ring and welcome him with open arms.

