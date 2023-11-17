WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 42-year-old star released; Triple H reacts to big announcement; Rhea Ripley changes picture

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where some of the most exciting news from around the wrestling world is brought to you.

In today's edition, Triple H has reacted to a blockbuster announcement, Rhea Ripley has made a heartbreaking change to mock her fellow stars, and a 42-year-old star has been released.

#1 Former WWE Tough Enough competitor and IMPACT titleholder Kenny King released

In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that Kenny King is now a free agent. The star competed in Tough Enough, where he underwent training from top WWE stars.

After that, the star found his feet and wrestled in companies like IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Over the last two years, he had worked with IMPACT and even held the Digital Championship before losing it to Tommy Dreamer earlier in the year.

Now, the wrestler has been released and is a free agent. It remains to be seen where he goes next or if WWE is interested in working with him.

#2 Rhea Ripley enjoyed LWO's breakup

While fans of LWO had their hearts shattered after Santos Escobar turned his back on Rey Mysterio and attacked him before giving him an injury, as it turns out, Rhea Ripley enjoyed it.

She showed how much she enjoyed it by putting up a picture of a crying Zelina Vega coming to help a hurt Rey Mysterio as her cover picture.

This may be understandable given Dominik's disdain for his father and Judgment Day's prior feud with Rey Mysterio and LWO.

#3 Triple H reacts to blockbuster WWE announcement

Triple H is leading WWE to new heights, and he is living up to the word "World." After announcing the Berlin Bash and Elimination Chamber in Perth, the company today announced their first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in France, the 2024 edition of Backlash.

Triple H took to Twitter to talk about it and hyped it as a historic first for the company.

The show is taking place on May 4. It will be a show to be remembered, given how hyped Triple H is for it, and the company has taken pains to make their shows more global and have bigger venues over the last couple of years.

