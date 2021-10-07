WWE News & Rumor Roundup: A released former champion gets re-hired, Major character change planned for 3-time World Champion, Braun Strowman's message to Bray Wyatt - October 7, 2021

Welcome to WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and rumors from the world of WWE to you. In today's edition, we will look at some big changes that could be in store for some of the biggest names in WWE.

This article will look at a former champion making his comeback in WWE, a top name being left out of an upcoming pay-per-view, and much more. Apart from that, we will discuss the challenge that The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman has laid out for his former partner Bray Wyatt.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories and rumors related to WWE:

#5 Braun Strowman wants a match against former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt were released by WWE this year. The two former Universal Champions were part of the Wyatt family together and have teamed and faced each other multiple times in the past.

During an interview with Control Your Narrative, Braun Strowman was asked who he wanted his next opponent. He praised Bray Wyatt and said it was the 'Eater of Worlds' that he wanted.

''There's only one man on this earth that I want to see knocking that door. He's family, he showed me things in life that I never could have imagined seeing. He bestowed the gift upon me of being the godfather to his son. Windham, I'm waiting for you brother," said Strowman.

Strowman also claimed that he doesn't care who his next opponent is. He said it could be anyone who has something inside them that they need to get out. The former Universal Champion said he could help anybody who needs to be 'set free'.

Rumors are suggesting that Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could both be joining Impact Wrestling or AEW soon. Neither superstar has commented on the possibility.

