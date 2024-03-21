WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Another veteran name has quit the company, Brock Lesnar returning is a bad idea per legend, Edge on Sheamus

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Sheamus, and Edge.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not been since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He was allegedly set to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but the plans were nixed after his name was linked with the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit. Apart from him, we will also talk about stories related to former WWE Champions Sheamus and Edge.

#1. Edge comments on his last WWE match against Sheamus

The Rated-R Superstar spoke to TNS 1050 about his match against Sheamus last year in Toronto. The match between the two former World Champions was Edge's last match in the company. He later signed with AEW, where he wrestles under his real name, Adam Copeland. He stated that he didn't know if he would ever compete again after his match against Sheamus.

“Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm.'' said Copeland

Edge and Sheamus are good friends backstage, and Edge wanted his potential last match to be against someone he trusted in the ring. It was also a major bout as the two men had never had a one-on-one match before in the company. Copeland won the match.

#2. Dutch Mantell says Brock Lesnar returning would bring WWE bad publicity

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has seemingly been erased from the company's history. He will not be part of this year's WrestleMania, and it is unknown if and when he will ever make a return. On a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE legend said that the company needs to distance itself from Lesnar, at least for the time being.

"Put a little distance in between these charges and bringing him back," said Mantell. I think that would get them a lot of bad, bad publicity. His name right now (...) They can't bring him back now. I don't think legally.'' said Mantell

Before Lesnar got embroiled in the Janel Grant lawsuit, there were allegedly plans for Lesnar to face the Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania. However, plans were changed, and Sami Zayn will face The Ring General instead.

#3. John Porco has allegedly left WWE after 25 years

Expand Tweet

A veteran of the company, John Porco, has quit the Stanford-based promotion after 25 years. He started his WWE career in 1999. Porco was a Public Relations coordinator when he first joined. In 2002, he was moved to the live events department. He was assigned the job of Director of Marketing till 2022, after which he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Live Events.

As per PWInsider, Justin Scalise will take over Porco's role. They also reported that he left the company last month. No details have been given about the reason for his departure. He has joined CFO Frank Riddick and Executive Producer Kevin Dunn as tenured names who have left the company.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE