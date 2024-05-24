Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News Roundup. As always, a lot is happening in the world of wrestling. This week, with the King and Queen of the Ring only hours away now, there's a lot to look at.

A huge backstage name has been released after more than 20 years with the company. Meanwhile, Triple H has made a major announcement, changing everything about the coming tournaments. Finally, a female WWE star has sent a message about her private information being leaked.

Cora Jade sent a warning to fans about her private info being leaked

Cora Jade had a message to send her fans on Twitter and warn them about something not to do after some fans got to know her address.

Jade said that while she loved and appreciated fan mail, she didn't like receiving it at her personal address. She warned her fans not to send the mail to her parents either, indicating that both her and her parents' addresses had been leaked.

She told them to send all future mail to the Performance Center as long as it was addressed to her.

“I love and appreciate all fan mail but if you are going to send it please refrain from sending it to my personal address or more importantly my parents’. All fan mail can be sent to the PC addressed to me :)."

A major backstage name has been cut from WWE - Kristen Prouty

Ever since WWE's merger with Endeavor, there have been several releases from the company.

Fightful Select reported that Kristen Prouty, a WWE employee who has been with the company since 2000, has been let go. For more than two decades, she was the senior vice president of entertainment relations. She was also responsible for getting Logan Paul signed.

Tavia Hartley, who got the role of Talent Operations and Appearances in 2021, was also released from the company.

Triple H makes huge announcement for WWE

Triple H has confirmed a major change to the rules for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. The winners of the tournaments in Saudi Arabia will receive title shots at SummerSlam.

Thus, this brought back the old rule that the King of the Ring winner could challenge for a title, thus determining the course of the company's future.

The winner of the tournaments could very well lead to huge title changes a few months later.