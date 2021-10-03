WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Backstage reason why top superstar switched brands, Fake Asuka rumor idea, Details on Vince McMahon "screaming" out of concern (October 3, 2021) 

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Among all the superstars changing brands on the first night of this year's draft, a top champion's move to SmackDown was surprising. We'll take a look at the reported reason behind that development in this listicle.

A former WCW Champion recently highlighted a bold creative idea for Asuka. Today's roundup will also feature Vince McMahon's reaction to a street fight from 2001.

A former WWE manager has predicted how Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's current feud will play out. Additionally, Rhea Ripley gave her honest opinion on a tag team storyline not too long ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

#5 Why was Charlotte Flair drafted to WWE SmackDown?

Despite holding the RAW Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair will be a part of the Blue brand moving forward. This brand switch came about in the first round on night one of the WWE Draft.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., FOX specifically wanted her to move to SmackDown.

Raj Giri @RajGiri_303 I'm working on finding out which draft picks were demanded by the networks, but I can confirm that FOX specifically asked for Charlotte Flair I'm working on finding out which draft picks were demanded by the networks, but I can confirm that FOX specifically asked for Charlotte Flair

The biggest question now revolves around The Queen's title status. Could Becky Lynch, the SmackDown Women's Champion, be drafted to RAW as a result?

The New Day and The Street Profits swapped their tag team titles after moving to different brands last year. There's a chance that a similar outcome will soon play out in the case of Lynch and Flair.

#4 Vince Russo suggests a false AEW-Asuka rumor idea

Vince Russo thinks WWE should utilize Asuka's on-screen absence by putting out a newsworthy AEW rumor.

According to Russo, spreading bogus reports about her contract negotiations with Tony Khan's promotion would generate a lot of buzz before her eventual WWE return.

Here's what he had to say about this idea while talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"If it were me and I was the WWE, bro, I would start putting things out there, working dirt sheets and everything else like this, that Asuka’s in negotiations with AEW. That’s what I’d put out there if I was in WWE." Russo continued, "I would really put that out there, bro, and they would do that, and then have her return. That’s what I would do."

He also mentioned that Asuka could feud with Becky Lynch upon her return. Last year, The Empress of Tomorrow became RAW Women's Champion right after Lynch relinquished the title due to her pregnancy announcement.

Should WWE create a feud around that moment? Sound off in the comments section below.

