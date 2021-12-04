WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Charlotte Flair makes a big decision about Andrade, Triple H did not want SmackDown star to win world title, Plans for top superstar's return (3rd December 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, and just like every other day, we have a lot to get into in today's lineup.

One of the biggest stories going around is an update on Charlotte Flair's relationship with Andrade.

We also have some backstage news on Elias' absence and the recently scrapped plans for the WWE Superstar. Brock Lesnar returned on this week's SmackDown, and details regarding the original plans for the Beast Incarnate's comeback have now come to light.

A former WWE writer revealed details of his falling out with Triple H and how The Game was against the idea of a current SmackDown star becoming a world champion.

Austin Theory also broke his silence after he got slapped by Vince McMahon on the most recent episode of RAW.

#5 WWE's Charlotte Flair decided to end her relationship with Andrade

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net confirmed the rumors of Charlotte Flair's break-up with Andrade and revealed that the WWE Superstar decided to end their relationship.

Reports of the split started doing the rounds a few weeks back when both Flair and Andrade unfollowed each other on social media. The former NXT Champion also deleted recent photos of him and Charlotte, but there was no confirmation of their status as a couple.

New details reveal that Flair and Andrade split up a couple of weeks ago. Here's an excerpt from the report:

"After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair started dating in 2019 and eventually got engaged in January 2020. The former NXT Champion joined AEW after forcing his way out of WWE earlier this year and has enjoyed a solid run thus far in Tony Khan's company.

