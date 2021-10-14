WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Current champion's wife blasts him on Twitter, Fan slapped by former world champion for interrupting, Drew McIntyre's challenge to Brock Lesnar (14th October 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest news and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics involving top names like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and many more.

We will also take a look at what the future holds for the released former WWE Champion and if he will be joining AEW soon or not. Apart from that, this article will focus on Drew McIntyre issuing a challenge to Brock Lesnar. It should be noted that Lesnar has never been able to defeat the Scottish Superstar.

So without any further ado, let us delve into the top rumors and news related to WWE:

#5 Drew McIntyre issues a challenge to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar. The man who defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship said that he wants to have a rematch.

“I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience,” admitted McIntyre. (via WrestlingInc)

The two faced each other in the main-event of WrestleMaia 36. When McIntyre defeated Lesnar in under 5 minutes, his crowning moment came in front of an empty arena.

The men had a great program leading up to their clash and it would be fitting if they renewed hostilities and had another big match, this time in front of a packed crowd.

Brock Lesnar is slated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Crown Jewel, while McIntyre will challenge Big E for the WWE Championship at the show.

