WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Date and opponent of The Rock's next match after WrestleMania; Major star returning soon; Triple H on Brock Lesnar

It's the best time of the year to be a wrestling fan as WWE presents another grand WrestleMania spectacle.

We've rounded up the top stories doing the rounds after an eventful night one, including when The Rock's next in-ring appearance might happen.

During the post-show press conference after the first evening, Triple H also discussed Brock Lesnar's status and whether there were plans to bring him back.

A long-awaited return could happen soon as a former world champion confirmed he was awaiting a medical clearance. On that note, let's delve into the details.

#1. The Rock's next possible WWE match and opponent

Dwayne Johnson dispelled all fears about potential ring rust by having an impressive outing on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

After a typically electrifying entrance in which The Rock sported his "People's Champion" belt, the Final Boss entered the ring and looked incredibly lean and ready to go!

At the end of a grueling 44-minute match, The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes to ensure The American Nightmare's rematch against Roman Reigns will be contested under Bloodline rules.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that having The Rock get a pinfall over Cody Rhodes means it wasn't his last match.

Meltzer said that while SummerSlam could be an unlikely destination for a rumored Rock vs. Rhodes match, The Final Boss could return at the second Saudi Arabia show in early November.

While having a match at the biggest party of the summer is possible, Rock will reportedly be away filming a movie and will only be free later in the year. This opens the door for The Rock to face Cody Rhodes in the Middle East before coming back at WrestleMania 41 next year for a showdown against Roman Reigns.

Whatever happens within the next year, The Rock is certainly taking wrestling fans on an unmissable ride.

#2. Braun Strowman "is waiting for the doctor to say go"

It's been a while since Braun Strowman treated the WWE Universe to one of his power-packed performances. The Monster Among Men last stepped inside the squared circle on a Monday Night RAW episode in May 2023 and sadly sustained a neck injury around that time.

Neck injuries are among the worst things that can happen to a professional wrestler, and Braun Strowman, too, has had to spend extended time on the sidelines.

The former WWE Universal Champion was at WWE World and revealed on Fanatics Live that he was feeling "really, really good."

Strowman underwent level-one fusion surgery in his neck and stated that he was in the "home stretch" of his recovery phase. The WWE giant was expecting the medical team to give him the green light. Based on the results of a CT scan from January, the 40-year-old superstar's bones were close to being completely fused, and he should be back wrestling soon.

WWE needs all hands on deck after WrestleMania, and having Strowman back will surely be a significant boost for Triple H and his team of writers.

#3. Triple H issues an update on Brock Lesnar

Without real-life controversies cropping up close to a crucial time, Brock Lesnar would have ideally featured on the WrestleMania 40 card. However, the Beast Incarnate being referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE has seemingly led to his removal from the company's active plans.

During the press conference after WrestleMania XL Night One, Triple H was asked about Brock Lesnar's WWE status, and The Game confirmed that his former on-screen rival was still very much a part of the promotion.

The Chief Content Officer admitted that there were plans a while ago for Brock Lesnar to possibly return at the Royal Rumble, which obviously never came to fruition.

Triple H added that Brock was "just being Brock" and was at his home enjoying another hiatus from the ring. It might seem unlikely that Lesnar will wrestle in WWE anytime soon, but the former World Champion still being on the roster confirms he hasn't been completely banished from the organization.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE