WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion released hours before Crown Jewel, Update on Kevin Owens, Omos returns to action

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:40 GMT
Omos and Kevin Owens! (Images from WWE.com)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics around Kevin Owens and Omos, among others.

Also, multiple notable names were released from the company ahead of Crown Jewel, including a fan-favorite star. Let's check it out without any further delay.

#1. WWE Crown Jewel Results

WWE Crown Jewel emanated from Perth, Australia, last night and featured top names from the company in action. New Crown Jewel Champions were crowned, while Roman Reigns suffered a shocking loss.

Here are the complete results from the show:

  • Bronson Reed def. Roman Reigns
  • Stephanie Vaquer def. Tiffany Stratton to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion
  • John Cena def. AJ Styles
  • Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. The Kabuki Warriors
  • Seth Rollins def. Cody Rhodes to become the Men's Crown Jewel Champion

#2. Omos returns to action

Omos finally made his return to WWE programming a few days ago as he was in action at NXT live events on October 9 and 10. The Nigerian Giant was victorious in all three matches he competed in.

Omos had been on the sidelines for over a year, with his last match for World Wrestling Entertainment coming in April 2024. He then went to Japan for a stint with Pro Wrestling Noah, but he was called back by Triple H and Co.

He then showed up in AAA at TripleMania XXXIII and won the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico. It will be interesting to see when he makes his return to TV programming.

#3. Update on Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been on the shelf since before WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. The Prizefighter recently underwent surgery for the same, and the timeline for his return is not known.

During a recent Fightful Q&A, a user asked when KO could return to action. The outlet stated that it could be a year before we see the former Universal Champion don his wrestling boots.

Owens was slated to face Randy Orton at this year's WrestleMania. However, he could not compete in the match due to a neck injury.

#4. WWE releases multiple stars

WWE released multiple prominent names just hours before Crown Jewel. The list also included fan-favorite star Wes Lee. Below is the full list of names that were let go:

  • Wes Lee
  • Stevie Turner
  • Lance Anoa’i
  • Jin Tala
  • Drako Knox
  • Haze Jameson
  • Summer Sorrell
  • Brayden "BJ" Ray
  • Jamar Hampton
  • Zara Zakher

Aside from the releases, the company has also not renewed the contracts of some popular names.

