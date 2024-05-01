WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion set to exit the company, Dominik Mysterio to be dumped by Rhea Ripley? Undertaker on Roman Reigns 

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like former Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator had to vacate her championship due to a shoulder injury she sustained during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. Becky Lynch later won the championship in a Battle Royal on RAW. It is unknown when Ripley will return and what she will do upon her comeback. We will also talk about The Undertaker's opinion of Roman Reigns.

#1 Will Rhea Ripley ditch Dominik Mysterio upon her return?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become one of the most talked about on-screen couples in WWE as part of The Judgment Day. With Ripley out of action, Dominik could be seeing Ripley's arch-nemesis, Liv Morgan, behind her back.

Sam Roberts believes Ripley will ditch Mysterio when she returns. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality said:

"Rhea Ripley wins this ladder match and she gets custody. And Dominik goes in for the reunion, right? And they hug. And then Rhea Ripley kicks him with a low blow. Dominik goes down, she throws the paper down on him and Rhea Ripley is victoriously holding the Women's Championship above Dominik Mysterio."

Footage of Mysterio and Liv Morgan exiting the same room backstage on RAW recently went viral. Fans have been speculating about a potential love triangle between Ripley, Morgan, and "Dirty" Dom.

#2 The Undertaker praises Roman Reigns

The Deadman made a surprise return at WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Undertaker chokeslammed The Rock, preventing the latter from attacking The American Nightmare.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, 'Taker commended Reigns for his record-setting title reign, which ended at WrestleMania 40.

"Roman [Reigns] is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes."

The Tribal Chief has not been seen on WWE TV since his loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also pulled himself from the 2024 Draft, hinting that he would not be returning anytime soon. With Solo Sikoa leading The Bloodline in Reigns' absence, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction.

#3 SCRYPTS will be leaving WWE

Four-time 24/7 Champion SCRYPTS (fka Reggie) will be leaving the company after his contract expires in June 2024. Fightful Select reported that his deal would not be renewed by the company when it concludes and that he would likely compete under the name, Sidney Akeem, after his WWE exit.

He recently confirmed his impending exit by sharing booking information on his Twitter handle.

Reggie is known for his high-flying wrestling style and his work in the 24/7 Title storylines on RAW. He has also served as a manager for multiple female superstars on the main roster. The 31-year-old's NXT run as SCRYPTS was underwhelming as he was barely used. It will be interesting to see where he lands after he departs WWE.