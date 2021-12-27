WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Huge allegation against top name, AEW connection to new merch, Veteran on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (December 26, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

Today, we'll take a look at why a wrestling legend made a massive allegation against Triple H. WWE released some new merchandise not too long ago, and it reportedly has a connection to a significant name from All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans want to see a clash between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' current characters at some point. A veteran journalist has now commented on this topic as well.

Following Ricochet's newsworthy outing in a gauntlet match on SmackDown, the man himself reacted to the outcome of the multi-man battle. Meanwhile, Natalya addressed Ronda Rousey in an amusing statement via Twitter.

#5. Sabu says WWE legend Triple H "probably paralyzed two or three guys"

Although Triple H is often regarded as a safe in-ring worker by those he has wrestled with, Sabu recently criticized the top WWE executive when he spoke to PTM's Vinny Vegas.

While the ECW legend did not specifically name anyone, he alleged that The Game put "two or three guys in wheelchairs" throughout his career. Sabu also called out Shawn Michaels when he made the following comments:

“A lot of guys got paralyzed by Triple H and by Shawn Michaels with their sh***y finishes and stiff finishes… Triple H probably paralyzed two or three guys. There’s two or three guys in wheelchairs because of him. I don’t think I put anybody in a wheelchair. I might have put one person, maybe, they probably deserved it though.”

Interestingly, Triple H and Sabu have never wrestled each other. The latter also claimed during the interview that The Undertaker got superstars fired from WWE if they were too careless inside the squared circle.

The Deadman retired from in-ring competition last year, while Triple H has not had a proper match since June 2019.

