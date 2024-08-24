WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Major Alexa Bliss update, CM Punk to face former US Champion at WrestleMania 41? Top star undergoes treatment

With Bash in Berlin firmly on the horizon, there is unsurprisingly a lot happening in and around the WWE. The coming PLE will be the first to take place in Germany.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on TV for a long time but she could be back soon based on her latest teaser.

CM Punk continues to be one of WWE's hottest talents and he will undoubtedly have a massive spot on the WrestleMania 41 card. Reports suggest he could face a familiar foe at the PLE. We ended today's lineup of stories with details of Sami Zayn's future after his recent title loss.

#1. Alexa Bliss could be returning soon

She has not wrestled since Royal Rumble 2023, but several fans are eagerly waiting to see Alexa Bliss back at her best. The former women's champion welcomed her first baby shortly after, yet has not returned to compete. There being reported plans for her comeback alongside the late great Bray Wyatt.

Despite the creative changes, Bliss has patiently waited on the sidelines and recently dropped one of the most significant updates regarding her wrestling status. While she didn't outright disclose her plans, the reaction below blatantly hints at an impending return to the ring.

Alexa Bliss has been spotted training in recent months and, under Triple H, could begin an exciting new chapter in her already-glittering career.

#2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Second City Saint looks set to settle the score with Drew McIntyre following Seth Rollins being written off TV recently,

The Visionary was the special guest referee at SummerSlam, where CM Punk and Drew McIntyre put together a match deeply rooted in storytelling. Rollins is expected to be out of action after being attacked by Bronson Reed, but considering his star power, the former United States Champion will surely be available in time for next year's mega show in Las Vegas.

WKRD Wrestling has hinted that WWE is currently angling towards Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk.

The seeds of an eventual singles match between Punk and Rollins were planted at Survivor Series itself, where the former world champion made his unannounced return. After McIntyre, Rollins seems like the ideal opponent for CM Punk.

#3. Sami Zayn undergoes stem cell therapy

SummerSlam marked the end of a solid Intercontinental title run as Sami Zayn deservedly put Bron Breakker over.

Zayn has been one of WWE's most consistent performers for years, who witnessed a resurgence, thanks to his involvement in the Bloodline saga. His rise from underdog to champion cemented his spot as an asset for the company. Considering the hours he has clocked in the ring for the promotion, the superstar has also expectedly accumulated a few injuries.

Sami Zayn was recently spotted at RejuvStem Clinic & Wellness alongside Ivar, who has also been undergoing stem cell therapy.

Here's what RejuvStem posted about Zayn's treatment:

"You never know who is going to show up here at RejuvStem Cancun! Today we have WWE Superstar @samizayn joining WWE Superstar @ivar_wwe to receive stem cell therapy for a career's worth of nagging injuries"

Given his body of work, Sami Zayn has earned the right to rest before he is ready for a new creative direction after dropping the Intercontinental title.

