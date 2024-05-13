Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories and gossip revolving around Rhea Ripley and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, the departures have continued in the Stamford-based promotion, with multiple major backstage names being released in the last few days. So without further delay, let's begin.

#1. Rhea Ripley on her 'baby'

Rhea Ripley has been off WWE programming since suffering an injury during a backstage assault by Liv Morgan. Mami also had to drop the Women's World Championship, which was eventually won by Becky Lynch in a Battle Royal on RAW.

During her time away from action, Rhea shared a personal update, stating that her dog Bella is her baby. Bella recently became a part of The Eradicator's family and the star often posts pictures of her dog on her social media.

#2. Steve Rubin is gone from WWE

WWE has made a lot of changes to the backstage staff ever since the acquisition by Endeavor. It was recently reported that another veteran Steve Rubin is no longer a part of the company. Rubin worked with the global juggernaut for over 26 years. He was the Senior Director of TV Event Relations.

#3. King and Queen of the Ring match results

Four matches from the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournament were held at the house shows over the past weekend. LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to progress to the next round while Kofi Kingston picked up a win over Rey Mysterio.

In the women's division, Tiffany Stratton got the better of Michin at Saturday's house show whereas Shayna Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri on Sunday to cement her place in the next round.

The next round of matches will be held on RAW and SmackDown this week.

#4. Brock Lesnar's daughter breaks another record

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya has been following in her father's footsteps in the field of athletics and has already broken multiple records in shot put.

Mya Lesnar accomplished another feat recently as she won the Women's Field and Women's Track Performer at the Mountain West Championships after breaking her school shot put record with a throw of 19.08 meters.

Mya has broken her own record on multiple instances. She is allegedly interested in representing the United States in the Summer Olympics this year.

